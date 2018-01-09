Kenneth L Stein Jimmie R Gifford Sr Sister Cecilia Huber Ethel W Shelton Charles F Wright III Vivian A Wainright Two charged in body dumping case Eight charged by Brown County grand jury FP considers all computer classes Continued frigid temperatures forecasted Tracy L Dodson Dorothy Thomas Broncos are BC Holiday Tourney champs Lady Warriors win 3rd straight BC Holiday Tournament Jays take two in Pepsi Classic Lady Jays cap off Pepsi Classic with victory over St. Patrick Michael N Davis Alan P Johnson Paul Nevels James L Ballein Top ten stories of 2017 Chamber discusses plans for 2018 Marcy’s Country Kitchen holiday gifts Lawrence J Reynolds Chester L Sininger John E Wilson Lewis recognized by EHS Athletic Dept. Western Brown wrestling team tops Tigers in regular season dual Broncos even at 3-3 Lady Rockets blast past CCP, fall to Bethel-Tate Angela L Shuler John C Otten Shop With a Cop 2017 Teen charged with multiple rapes G’Town Council plans to raise water rates Rita Tarvin Rocket win streak reaches five G-Men ascend to 4-0 in SBAAC National Division with win at Williamsburg Jays soar to 3-1 with win at North Adams Young Lady Jays improving as season progresses Mary J Yockey Callie J Maynard Windle Blanton Daisy D Nevels Regional disaster drill held Jacob honored Sardinia joins new fire district County pays 10K in Varnau attorney fees Gast’s three-point shower drowns the Tigers Lady Rockets capture wins over Ripley, Batavia Keplinger signs with Shawnee State Warriors down the Devils, fall to the Greyhounds Broncos edge out Williamsburg, 53-50 Carol S Newman John E Short $200M Solar Farm discussed Adult education continues to grow at Southern Hills Georgetown 2017 Christmas parade Donald C Vance John C Morris Rebecca E Simpon Hot start sets pace for Broncos’ 85-40 win over CNE G-Men get off to 1-1 start Lady Rockets start off season with tough string of road games Basketball Special: 2017-18 Katherine J Wolfe Virginia J Germann Rev Commadora Manning Mona K Kirker Anderson pleads guilty Mt. Orab Christmas Parade Senior Playground now open Unemployment rate up slightly in October Bonita Planck Carol J Wagner Christopher O Richey Sr Five new members to enter WBHS Athletic Hall of Fame Blue Jays ready to soar under Woodward Fischer named to OPSWA All-Ohio First Team of football all-stars High school girls’ hoop action kicks off in Brown County Man charged with killing grandson Orscheln holds grand opening in Mt. Orab New joint Fire & EMS District discussed Dale G Ferriel John E Slack Nicholas A Arthur Bonnie J Roush Charles E Faul Phyllis A Mills Carl L Watson Marc W Bolce Robert R Moore Robert K King June R Williams William T Ishmael Sr Deborah J Napier High school hoop action begins Fayetteville SAY Girls Wing Soccer Team finishes season among state’s Final Four Devils visit Georgetown for OHSAA Foundation Games Grandfather charged in boy’s death
Kenneth L. Stein, age 78 of Ripley, Ohio, died Sunday, January 7, 2018 at Meadowview Regional Medical Center in Maysville, Kentucky.  He was a retired meat and poultry inspector for the U.S. Government, a U.S. Army Veteran, a member of St. Michael Catholic Church in Ripley, Ohio and a member of the Knight’s of Columbus.  He was very involved in his community as well as his parish. Mr. Stein was born June 6, 1939 in Cincinnati, Ohio the son of the late Joseph and Frances (Gallagher) Stein.  He was also preceded in death by one sister – Marge Brosey; one brother – Donald Stein; a brother-in-law – Robert Brosey; two sisters-in-law – Lorry and Freida Stein.

Mr. Stein is survived by one sister – Charlene Stein of Georgetown, Ohio; two brothers – Joseph Stein of Erlanger, Kentucky and Jerry Stein (Linda) of Maineville, Ohio; many nieces, nephews and friends.  He will be sadly missed by many.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, January 12, 2018 at St. Michael Catholic Church in Ripley, Ohio.  Rev Dohrman Byers will be the Celebrant.  Visitation will be from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Thursday evening at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio.  Interment will follow the Mass on Friday at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Friends and family are invited to share food and fellowship at a Celebration of Life at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, January 13 at St. Michael’s Parish Hall 36 North Fourth Street Ripley, Ohio 45167.

If desired, memorial donations may be made to:  St. Michael School 300 Markey Street Ripley, Ohio 45167 or to Corryville Catholic School 108 Calhoun Street Cincinnati, Ohio 45219.

Condolences may be sent to the family at:  www.cahallfuneralhomes.com

 

