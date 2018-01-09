Kenneth L. Stein, age 78 of Ripley, Ohio, died Sunday, January 7, 2018 at Meadowview Regional Medical Center in Maysville, Kentucky. He was a retired meat and poultry inspector for the U.S. Government, a U.S. Army Veteran, a member of St. Michael Catholic Church in Ripley, Ohio and a member of the Knight’s of Columbus. He was very involved in his community as well as his parish. Mr. Stein was born June 6, 1939 in Cincinnati, Ohio the son of the late Joseph and Frances (Gallagher) Stein. He was also preceded in death by one sister – Marge Brosey; one brother – Donald Stein; a brother-in-law – Robert Brosey; two sisters-in-law – Lorry and Freida Stein.

Mr. Stein is survived by one sister – Charlene Stein of Georgetown, Ohio; two brothers – Joseph Stein of Erlanger, Kentucky and Jerry Stein (Linda) of Maineville, Ohio; many nieces, nephews and friends. He will be sadly missed by many.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, January 12, 2018 at St. Michael Catholic Church in Ripley, Ohio. Rev Dohrman Byers will be the Celebrant. Visitation will be from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Thursday evening at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. Interment will follow the Mass on Friday at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Friends and family are invited to share food and fellowship at a Celebration of Life at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, January 13 at St. Michael’s Parish Hall 36 North Fourth Street Ripley, Ohio 45167.

If desired, memorial donations may be made to: St. Michael School 300 Markey Street Ripley, Ohio 45167 or to Corryville Catholic School 108 Calhoun Street Cincinnati, Ohio 45219.

