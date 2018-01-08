Vivian A. Wainright age 72 of Russellville, OH, passed away Thursday January 4, 2018 at the Ohio Valley Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Ripley. She was born September 25, 1945 in Norwood, OH the daughter of the late Clifford and Helen (Schmit) Barth. She was a homemaker and a member of the St. Gertrude the Great in West Chester, OH.

Vivian is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Edward Wainright of Russellville, 1 daughter; Margaret Vanover of Russellville, 1 sister; Margie Goddie of Loveland, 1 granddaughter; Angela (Justin) Bravard of Sardinia, 3 great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be Wednesday January 10, 2018 at 2:30 PM at the Graceland Memorial Gardens in Milford with Bishop Dolan officiating. Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM prior to the service at the Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville. Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Jude Children’s Hospital,

PO Box 1000 Dept 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908.