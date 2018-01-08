Vivian A Wainright Two charged in body dumping case Eight charged by Brown County grand jury FP considers all computer classes Continued frigid temperatures forecasted Tracy L Dodson Dorothy Thomas Broncos are BC Holiday Tourney champs Lady Warriors win 3rd straight BC Holiday Tournament Jays take two in Pepsi Classic Lady Jays cap off Pepsi Classic with victory over St. Patrick Michael N Davis Alan P Johnson Paul Nevels James L Ballein Top ten stories of 2017 Chamber discusses plans for 2018 Marcy’s Country Kitchen holiday gifts Lawrence J Reynolds Chester L Sininger John E Wilson Lewis recognized by EHS Athletic Dept. Western Brown wrestling team tops Tigers in regular season dual Broncos even at 3-3 Lady Rockets blast past CCP, fall to Bethel-Tate Angela L Shuler John C Otten Shop With a Cop 2017 Teen charged with multiple rapes G’Town Council plans to raise water rates Rita Tarvin Rocket win streak reaches five G-Men ascend to 4-0 in SBAAC National Division with win at Williamsburg Jays soar to 3-1 with win at North Adams Young Lady Jays improving as season progresses Mary J Yockey Callie J Maynard Windle Blanton Daisy D Nevels Regional disaster drill held Jacob honored Sardinia joins new fire district County pays 10K in Varnau attorney fees Gast’s three-point shower drowns the Tigers Lady Rockets capture wins over Ripley, Batavia Keplinger signs with Shawnee State Warriors down the Devils, fall to the Greyhounds Broncos edge out Williamsburg, 53-50 Carol S Newman John E Short $200M Solar Farm discussed Adult education continues to grow at Southern Hills Georgetown 2017 Christmas parade Donald C Vance John C Morris Rebecca E Simpon Hot start sets pace for Broncos’ 85-40 win over CNE G-Men get off to 1-1 start Lady Rockets start off season with tough string of road games Basketball Special: 2017-18 Katherine J Wolfe Virginia J Germann Rev Commadora Manning Mona K Kirker Anderson pleads guilty Mt. Orab Christmas Parade Senior Playground now open Unemployment rate up slightly in October Bonita Planck Carol J Wagner Christopher O Richey Sr Five new members to enter WBHS Athletic Hall of Fame Blue Jays ready to soar under Woodward Fischer named to OPSWA All-Ohio First Team of football all-stars High school girls’ hoop action kicks off in Brown County Man charged with killing grandson Orscheln holds grand opening in Mt. Orab New joint Fire & EMS District discussed Dale G Ferriel John E Slack Nicholas A Arthur Bonnie J Roush Charles E Faul Phyllis A Mills Carl L Watson Marc W Bolce Robert R Moore Robert K King June R Williams William T Ishmael Sr Deborah J Napier High school hoop action begins Fayetteville SAY Girls Wing Soccer Team finishes season among state’s Final Four Devils visit Georgetown for OHSAA Foundation Games Grandfather charged in boy’s death Reward for Stykes info doubles Veterans honored at Western Brown Wenstrup to run for re-election Shop With A Cop Donation Kenneth M McKinley
Obituaries

Vivian A Wainright

Written by News Democrat

Vivian A. Wainright age 72 of Russellville, OH, passed away Thursday January 4, 2018 at the Ohio Valley Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Ripley. She was born September 25, 1945 in Norwood, OH the daughter of the late Clifford and Helen (Schmit) Barth. She was a homemaker and a member of the St. Gertrude the Great in West Chester, OH.
Vivian is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Edward Wainright of Russellville, 1 daughter; Margaret Vanover of Russellville, 1 sister; Margie Goddie of Loveland, 1 granddaughter; Angela (Justin) Bravard of Sardinia, 3 great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be Wednesday January 10, 2018 at 2:30 PM at the Graceland Memorial Gardens in Milford with Bishop Dolan officiating. Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM prior to the service at the Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville.  Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Jude Children’s Hospital,
PO Box 1000 Dept 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908.  Friends and Families may sign Vivian’s online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com.

