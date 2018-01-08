Two charged in body dumping case

By Wayne Gates –

Two people are in the Brown County Jail on charges that they provided drugs to Clint Doss in October, let him die and then dumped his body in a ditch.

Billy Hackworth, 44 of Hillsboro was arrested on Dec. 21 and is charged with two counts of Involuntary Manslaughter, both first degree felonies, two counts of Corrupting Another With Drugs, both second degree felonies, Reckless Homicide, a third degree felony, Tampering With Evidence, a third degree felony, Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, a fourth degree felony, Trafficking in Heroin, a fifth degree felony and Gross Abuse of a Corpse, a fifth degree felony.

Heidi Blue-Traylor, 44 of Mt. Orab, is charged with Obstructing Justice and Tampering With Evidence, both third degree felonies.