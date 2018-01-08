FP considers all computer classes

By Martha B. Jacob –

The Fayetteville-Perry Board of Education heard a report, prepared by high school principal Tim Carlier about alternative ways that could be offered at Fayetteville-Perry Schools which would encourage more students to attend one of the three schools in the district.

“What we would like to implement here at Fayetteville is something called Fuel Education,” Carlier said. “For next year we are also looking into the Rocket Academy.

Fuel Education is for students aged pre-K to twelfth grade. It is a browser based curriculum that can also be used in a traditional classroom and partners with 2,000 school districts throughout the United States.”