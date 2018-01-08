Ethel W. Shelton age 95 of Bethel, OH, passed away on Friday January 5, 2018. She was born July 1, 1922 in Decatur, OH the daughter of the late Ora Weeks. She was an accountant for the Hamilton County Auditors Office. She also had a coffee business for many years. Ethel is survived by 2 sons; Denny (April) Shelton of FL, Joe Shelton of Bethel, 5 grandchildren; Laurie, Joey, Jaime, Stacey, David and 4 great grandchildren. Following cremation, services will be held at a later date. The Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville is serving the family. Friends and Families may sign Ethel’s online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com. Questions call Meeker Funeral Home 937-377-4182.