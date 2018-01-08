Eight charged by Brown County grand jury

Eight people were indicted by a Brown County Grand Jury on Dec. 27 on a variety of charges.

Billy Hackworth, 44 of Hillsboro is charged with two counts of Involuntary Manslaughter, both first degree felonies, two counts of Corrupting Another With Drugs, both second degree felonies, Reckless Homicide, a third degree felony, Tampering With Evidence, a third degree felony, Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, a fourth degree felony, Trafficking in Heroin, a fifth degree felony and Gross Abuse of a Corpse, a fifth degree felony.

Heidi Blue-Traylor, 44 of Mt. Orab, is charged with Obstructing Justice and Tampering With Evidence, both third degree felonies.

Armani Davis, 17 of Cincinnati, is charged with Aggravated Robbery, a first degree felony and Felonious Assault, a second degree felony.

Kevin Sizemore, 39 of Mt. Orab is charged with Felonious Assault, a second degree felony and Domestic Violence, a third degree felony.

Nickolas Toadvine, 39 of Mt. Orab, is charged with Felonious Assault, a second degree felony, Domestic Violence, a fourth degree felony, and Resisting Arrest, a second degree misdemeanor.

Tasha Little, 28 of Lorain, Ohio, is charged with Aggravated Possession of Drugs and Trafficking in Drugs, both fifth degree felonies.

Daniel Helbling, Jr., 33 of Sardinia, is charged with two counts of Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs and one count of Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs. All charges are fourth degree felonies.

Crystal Lamb, 30 of Sardinia, is charged with Possession of Cocaine and Aggravated Possession of Drugs, both fifth degree felonies.

An indictment means that charges have been filed against an individual. It is not a finding or admission of guilt.