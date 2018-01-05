Tracy L Dodson

Tracy Lynn Dodson, wife of Josh Dodson, mother of LeeAunna, Joshua II, and Gunner, daughter of Glenda and Marvin Dearing, sister of Marvin G. Dearing, Scottie Dearing, Daniel Dearing, Carl Dearing, Martin Dearing, and Brandi Beckett, daughter-in-law of David and Mary Ann Dodson. Tracy, a resident of Ripley and 2005 graduate of Mason County High School in Maysville, passed away on January 3, 2018 at age 30. She was a veteran of the Iraq War while serving in the Army National Guard. Visitation,E.C. Nurre Funeral Home, 177 W. Main Street, (St. Rt. 125) Amelia on Tuesday from 12 Noon until time of services on Tuesday at 2:00 PM. Interment Mt. Zion Cemetery. www.ecnurre.com