Lady Warriors win 3rd straight BC Holiday Tournament

Western Brown girls finish runner-up –

By Wade Linville –

The Eastern Lady Warriors are once again the Brown County Holiday Classic Tournament champions, making it their third straight year of claiming the tournament title.

The Lady Warriors faced off against the Western Brown Lady Broncos in the BC Holiday Classic championship game on Dec. 29, claiming a 51-34 win to capture the tournament crown.

“It’s one of our goals to win this (Holiday Tournament) and to win league,” said Eastern head coach Kevin Pickerill following his Lady Warriors’ holiday tourney championship win. “It’s important to the kids to be the best team in the county tournament.”

The Lady Warriors rose to a 12-9 lead over the Lady Broncos in the first quarter of play and went on a 17-2 run in the second quarter to hold a 29-11 lead at halftime.

The Lady Broncos were able to outscore the Eastern varsity squad 12-10 in the third quarter of play to trim the Eastern lead to 39-23.

The Lady Warriors capped off the victory by outscoring Western Brown 12-11 in the fourth quarter.

Eastern seniors Whitney Broughton and Mikayla Farris led the way in scoring for the Lady Warriors. Broughton finished with 13 points, while Farris recorded a double-double with 12 points and 17 rebounds. Eastern’s Allison Malott contributed with nine points.

Broughton buried three shots from three-point land in the Lady Warriors’ championship win over Western Brown and drained four three-pointers while leading the way in scoring with 23 points in the Lady Warriors’ round one BC Holiday Classic win over Georgetown on Dec. 28.

“People are starting to figure out you can’t leave her open,” Kevin Pickerill said of Broughton. “She’s playing really well right now.”

Farris and Broughton were both named to this year’s BC Holiday Classic All-Tournament Team.

Now that the Brown County Holiday Classic Tournament is in the books, it’s back to league play for the Eastern Lady Warriors in their quest to repeat as Southern Hills Athletic Conference Division I champs, continuing to work hard toward improvement as the regular season rolls along.

“We want to get better,” said Pickerill. “We have to get our turnovers down, and there are other things we need to work on.”

“This is a great group of girls that work hard. They know what it’s like to come to work.”

Also named to the All-Tournament Team were Margo Thompson (sophomore, Fayetteville-Perry), Kim Seigla (junior, Georgetown), and Cana Kleemeyer (senior, Western Brown).

The Lady Warriors advanced to the BC Holiday Classic championship game after topping the Georgetown Lady G-Men 77-36 in round one of the tournament. Farris shot for 18 points in the Eastern round-one victory while teammate Morgan Reynolds contributed with 10 points.

Seigla led the way for the Lady G-Men in scoring on night one of the tournament with 12 points, while teammate Kennedy Underwood finished with 11 points.

The Lady Broncos advanced to the tournament championship game after topping the Fayetteville-Perry Lady Rockets 48-41 in round one of the Holiday Classic.

Kleemeyer and teammate Gracie Fischer shot for 10 points each to lead the way in the Lady Broncos’ tourney win.

The Fayetteville-Perry Lady Rockets dominated the court in the consolation match against Georgetown on day two of the Holiday Classic, strolling to a 68-28 victory to finish in third place.

Thompson led the way in the win with 19 points while also leading the way in rebounding with 14 boards to record a double-double.

Fayetteville’s Hannah Wiederhold shot for 15 points in the win, while teammate Cecilia Murphy finished with 14 points. Also shooting for double figures for the Lady Rockets in the win over Georgetown was senior Haley Moore with 11 points. Moore also pulled down 12 rebounds to mark the second Lady Rocket to record a double-double in the consolation win.

Leading the Lady G-Men in scoring in the consolation game against Fayetteville was Maddi Benjamin with 10 points.