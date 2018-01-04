Dorothy Thomas nee Blevins, 88, would have been 89 on January 30, of Georgetown, passed away on New Year’s Day, 2018 at the Ohio Veterans Home in Georgetown. She was born January 30, 1929 in Greenup County, Kentucky. She was the second oldest of 14 Appalachian farm children to the late Andy and Lona (nee Jones) Blevins. She was preceded in death by her sister, Jenny and brother-in-law, Paul Miles; brothers, David and Carey Blevins; brother, Denny and sister-in-law, Donna FayBlevins and brothers-in-law, Curt Reynolds and June Reynolds. Dorothy was one of the first 10,000 enlisted in the newly created United States Air Force. She attended college on the GI Bill and became a teacher. She began teaching in a two room Kentucky school house in 1956. She finished her degree at Morehead State in 1962 and continued to teach until the mid 90’s. She taught in the Ironton Ohio area, Ottawa County Ohio and in Georgia. She is survived by her son, Mac Webb; grandsons, Andrew and Anthony; brothers, Bob (Jan), Gord (Ester Fay), Charles, Allie (Rose), George (Sherry); sisters, Roselle (Tommy) Rice, Sue Reynolds, Mary Hughes, Evelyn Click, Deloris (Theodore) Leach and many nieces and nephews. Graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM, Saturday, January 13, 2018 at the Blevins Family Cemetery in Argillite, KY. Arrangements are by E.C. Nurre Funeral Home in Amelia, OH. Please sign her online tribute wall at www.ecnurre.com.