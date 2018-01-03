Paul Nevels James L Ballein Top ten stories of 2017 Chamber discusses plans for 2018 Marcy’s Country Kitchen holiday gifts Lawrence J Reynolds Chester L Sininger John E Wilson Lewis recognized by EHS Athletic Dept. Western Brown wrestling team tops Tigers in regular season dual Broncos even at 3-3 Lady Rockets blast past CCP, fall to Bethel-Tate Angela L Shuler John C Otten Shop With a Cop 2017 Teen charged with multiple rapes G’Town Council plans to raise water rates Rita Tarvin Rocket win streak reaches five G-Men ascend to 4-0 in SBAAC National Division with win at Williamsburg Jays soar to 3-1 with win at North Adams Young Lady Jays improving as season progresses Mary J Yockey Callie J Maynard Windle Blanton Daisy D Nevels Regional disaster drill held Jacob honored Sardinia joins new fire district County pays 10K in Varnau attorney fees Gast’s three-point shower drowns the Tigers Lady Rockets capture wins over Ripley, Batavia Keplinger signs with Shawnee State Warriors down the Devils, fall to the Greyhounds Broncos edge out Williamsburg, 53-50 Carol S Newman John E Short $200M Solar Farm discussed Adult education continues to grow at Southern Hills Georgetown 2017 Christmas parade Donald C Vance John C Morris Rebecca E Simpon Hot start sets pace for Broncos’ 85-40 win over CNE G-Men get off to 1-1 start Lady Rockets start off season with tough string of road games Basketball Special: 2017-18 Katherine J Wolfe Virginia J Germann Rev Commadora Manning Mona K Kirker Anderson pleads guilty Mt. Orab Christmas Parade Senior Playground now open Unemployment rate up slightly in October Bonita Planck Carol J Wagner Christopher O Richey Sr Five new members to enter WBHS Athletic Hall of Fame Blue Jays ready to soar under Woodward Fischer named to OPSWA All-Ohio First Team of football all-stars High school girls’ hoop action kicks off in Brown County Man charged with killing grandson Orscheln holds grand opening in Mt. Orab New joint Fire & EMS District discussed Dale G Ferriel John E Slack Nicholas A Arthur Bonnie J Roush Charles E Faul Phyllis A Mills Carl L Watson Marc W Bolce Robert R Moore Robert K King June R Williams William T Ishmael Sr Deborah J Napier High school hoop action begins Fayetteville SAY Girls Wing Soccer Team finishes season among state’s Final Four Devils visit Georgetown for OHSAA Foundation Games Grandfather charged in boy’s death Reward for Stykes info doubles Veterans honored at Western Brown Wenstrup to run for re-election Shop With A Cop Donation Kenneth M McKinley Vilvens signs with Mount St. Joseph SBAAC awards girls tennis all-stars Layman inducted into Miami University Athletic Hall of Fame SBAAC hands out awards to First Team girls’ soccer all-stars John D Marks Fourteen indicted by Brown County Grand Jury Commissioners donate to task force Voters return Worley to the bench Georgetown Police Department welcomes new officers Ruby A Ratliff Donna J Moore Stella M Glasscock Ellen L Gelter
Paul Nevels

Paul Nevels was born at Nevelsville, Kentucky, on November 11, 1925, the son of the late Hobert J. and Zona L. Nevels. He departed this life peacefully at the Villas of Georgetown, Georgetown, Ohio, on January 1, 2018, to ring in the new year in Heaven with his beloved wife of 73 years, Daisy Delphia Nevels, who predeceased him by 16 days. He was 92 years, one month and 21 days.

Three children were added to this union: April (James) Icsman of Pittsburgh, PA; Jill (Marvin) Nevels-Haught of Mount Vernon, OH; and Paula (Scott)Brown of Georgetown, OH. He leaves behind 11 beloved grandchildren and 13 beloved great-grandchildren, including Daisy Rayne Wilhelm, born December 19, 2017.

Preceding him in death were his mother, father, step-father John W. Blevins, brother Parker J. Nevels, sister-in-law Genevieve Nevels, sister-in-law George Ann Nevels, nephew Stephen Nevels and great niece Laurel Archer. He is survived by siblings Philip (Dot), Tilman (Martha), Harold (Jackie), Matthew (Frances), Nathan (Ann), and Katherine J. Parks (Herman) and a host of nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

From his humble beginning in rural Kentucky, he went on to serve in the Civilian Conservation Corps and WWII (US Navy). He attended Clear Creek Baptist Bible College in Pineville, KY; Georgetown University in Georgetown, KY; Miami University in Oxford, OH; and Southern Seminary in Louisville, KY.

He spent over 60 years in the ministry as a church-starter, home missionary and pastor for the Southern Baptist Convention serving primarily in Ohio, but also in Kentucky, New York and PA.  He started or assisted with over 150 churches, including the first Southern Baptist work in the Pittsburgh area, meeting October 30, 1959, at the Soldiers and Sailors Auditorium.

His last ministry was at the First Baptist Church of Mount Orab as Associate Pastor and Minister to Seniors, a position he held for 13 years until April, 2010, when he suffered a stroke rendering him unable to speak. Even after retirement, Daisy and he continued to be a blessing to all they came into contact.

His work continues to this day through the countless men and women he mentored in the ministry.  Paul and Daisy’s selfless acts to hundreds will never be forgotten.

His life will be celebrated at First Baptist Church of Mount Orab, 704 S. High Street, Mount Orab, Ohio, Jonathan Lawler, pastor, on Saturday, January 6, 2018, at noon.  The officiating minister will be Reverend Marvin Haught, pastor, Brandon Baptist Church, Brandon, Ohio.   Visitation will occur at the Cahall Funeral Home, Mount Orab, Ohio, Friday, January 5, 2017, from 6 – 8 PM and at the church from 11 AM – 12 PM, January 6, 2017. Internment and graveside service will be held at the Mt. Orab Cemetery immediately following the service.

The family is requesting that flowers and memorials please be sent to the Cahall Funeral Home, 101 Liming Farm Rd, Mt Orab, OH 45154.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.cahallfuneralhomes.com

