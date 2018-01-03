Michael N. Davis, 61 years of Hillsboro, passed away Saturday, December 30, 2017. Mike was born May 6, 1956 in Hillsboro, the son of Wilbur N. and Ruth A. (Martin) Davis of Hillsboro. Mike was a 1974 graduate of Hillsboro High School; attended Ohio Northern University; a 1978 graduate of the 101st Academy Class of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Mike retired in 1999 after 22 years of service from the Ohio State Highway Patrol. In 2000 Mike started a career in banking with First State Bank. Mike was a former DeMolay Member; 1996 Trooper of the Year at the Georgetown Post; Treasurer of the Ohio Troopers Coalition; Past President of the Ohio Troopers Caring and was serving as the Secretary of the Hillsboro Rotary Club. Beside his parents Wilbur and Ruth Davis, Mike is survived by his wife Rhonda J. (Rawlins) Davis who were united in marriage on September 15, 1979. He is survived by two sons, Gregory M. (Whitney S.) Davis of Circleville, OH. and Nicholas G. Davis of Cincinnati, OH.; two daughters, Kristin M.L. (Robert P.) Finnerty of Howard, OH. and Jaimee R. Davis of Cincinnati, OH.; three grandchildren, Sage Finnerty, Madison Finnerty and Gideon G. Davis; one sister, Debra J. (Michael) Fenner of Washington C.H., OH.; two nephews, Cory (Ashley) Fenner and Kyle (Kara) Fenner; father-in- law and mother-in- law, Kenny and Connie Rawlins of Jackson, OH.; several aunts, uncles, great nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends. Funeral service will be held 12:00 P.M. Saturday, January 6, 2018 at the Hillsboro Church of Christ, 155 West Walnut Street, Hillsboro, OH. with Dave J. Houghton officiating. Burial will follow in the New Market Baptist Cemetery. Friends may call Friday from 4:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at the Hillsboro Church of Christ and Saturday from 10:00 A.M. until service time at the Hillsboro Church of Christ. Family requests memorials to the donor’s favorite charity.