Michael N Davis Alan P Johnson Paul Nevels James L Ballein Top ten stories of 2017 Chamber discusses plans for 2018 Marcy’s Country Kitchen holiday gifts Lawrence J Reynolds Chester L Sininger John E Wilson Lewis recognized by EHS Athletic Dept. Western Brown wrestling team tops Tigers in regular season dual Broncos even at 3-3 Lady Rockets blast past CCP, fall to Bethel-Tate Angela L Shuler John C Otten Shop With a Cop 2017 Teen charged with multiple rapes G’Town Council plans to raise water rates Rita Tarvin Rocket win streak reaches five G-Men ascend to 4-0 in SBAAC National Division with win at Williamsburg Jays soar to 3-1 with win at North Adams Young Lady Jays improving as season progresses Mary J Yockey Callie J Maynard Windle Blanton Daisy D Nevels Regional disaster drill held Jacob honored Sardinia joins new fire district County pays 10K in Varnau attorney fees Gast’s three-point shower drowns the Tigers Lady Rockets capture wins over Ripley, Batavia Keplinger signs with Shawnee State Warriors down the Devils, fall to the Greyhounds Broncos edge out Williamsburg, 53-50 Carol S Newman John E Short $200M Solar Farm discussed Adult education continues to grow at Southern Hills Georgetown 2017 Christmas parade Donald C Vance John C Morris Rebecca E Simpon Hot start sets pace for Broncos’ 85-40 win over CNE G-Men get off to 1-1 start Lady Rockets start off season with tough string of road games Basketball Special: 2017-18 Katherine J Wolfe Virginia J Germann Rev Commadora Manning Mona K Kirker Anderson pleads guilty Mt. Orab Christmas Parade Senior Playground now open Unemployment rate up slightly in October Bonita Planck Carol J Wagner Christopher O Richey Sr Five new members to enter WBHS Athletic Hall of Fame Blue Jays ready to soar under Woodward Fischer named to OPSWA All-Ohio First Team of football all-stars High school girls’ hoop action kicks off in Brown County Man charged with killing grandson Orscheln holds grand opening in Mt. Orab New joint Fire & EMS District discussed Dale G Ferriel John E Slack Nicholas A Arthur Bonnie J Roush Charles E Faul Phyllis A Mills Carl L Watson Marc W Bolce Robert R Moore Robert K King June R Williams William T Ishmael Sr Deborah J Napier High school hoop action begins Fayetteville SAY Girls Wing Soccer Team finishes season among state’s Final Four Devils visit Georgetown for OHSAA Foundation Games Grandfather charged in boy’s death Reward for Stykes info doubles Veterans honored at Western Brown Wenstrup to run for re-election Shop With A Cop Donation Kenneth M McKinley Vilvens signs with Mount St. Joseph SBAAC awards girls tennis all-stars Layman inducted into Miami University Athletic Hall of Fame SBAAC hands out awards to First Team girls’ soccer all-stars John D Marks Fourteen indicted by Brown County Grand Jury Commissioners donate to task force Voters return Worley to the bench Georgetown Police Department welcomes new officers Ruby A Ratliff Donna J Moore
Obituaries

Michael N Davis

About

Written by News Democrat Leave a comment

Michael N. Davis, 61 years of Hillsboro, passed away Saturday, December 30, 2017. Mike was born May 6, 1956 in Hillsboro, the son of Wilbur N. and Ruth A. (Martin) Davis of Hillsboro. Mike was a 1974 graduate of Hillsboro High School; attended Ohio Northern University; a 1978 graduate of the 101st Academy Class of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Mike retired in 1999 after 22 years of service from the Ohio State Highway Patrol. In 2000 Mike started a career in banking with First State Bank. Mike was a former DeMolay Member; 1996 Trooper of the Year at the Georgetown Post; Treasurer of the Ohio Troopers Coalition; Past President of the Ohio Troopers Caring and was serving as the Secretary of the Hillsboro Rotary Club. Beside his parents Wilbur and Ruth Davis, Mike is survived by his wife Rhonda J. (Rawlins) Davis who were united in marriage on September 15, 1979. He is survived by two sons, Gregory M. (Whitney S.) Davis of Circleville, OH. and Nicholas G. Davis of Cincinnati, OH.; two daughters, Kristin M.L. (Robert P.) Finnerty of Howard, OH. and Jaimee R. Davis of Cincinnati, OH.; three grandchildren, Sage Finnerty, Madison Finnerty and Gideon G. Davis; one sister, Debra J. (Michael) Fenner of Washington C.H., OH.; two nephews, Cory (Ashley) Fenner and Kyle (Kara) Fenner; father-in- law and mother-in- law, Kenny and Connie Rawlins of Jackson, OH.; several aunts, uncles, great nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends. Funeral service will be held 12:00 P.M. Saturday, January 6, 2018 at the Hillsboro Church of Christ, 155 West Walnut Street, Hillsboro, OH. with Dave J. Houghton officiating. Burial will follow in the New Market Baptist Cemetery. Friends may call Friday from 4:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at the Hillsboro Church of Christ and Saturday from 10:00 A.M. until service time at the Hillsboro Church of Christ. Family requests memorials to the donor’s favorite charity.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

2016 News Democrat