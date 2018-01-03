James L Ballein Top ten stories of 2017 Chamber discusses plans for 2018 Marcy’s Country Kitchen holiday gifts Lawrence J Reynolds Chester L Sininger John E Wilson Lewis recognized by EHS Athletic Dept. Western Brown wrestling team tops Tigers in regular season dual Broncos even at 3-3 Lady Rockets blast past CCP, fall to Bethel-Tate Angela L Shuler John C Otten Shop With a Cop 2017 Teen charged with multiple rapes G’Town Council plans to raise water rates Rita Tarvin Rocket win streak reaches five G-Men ascend to 4-0 in SBAAC National Division with win at Williamsburg Jays soar to 3-1 with win at North Adams Young Lady Jays improving as season progresses Mary J Yockey Callie J Maynard Windle Blanton Daisy D Nevels Regional disaster drill held Jacob honored Sardinia joins new fire district County pays 10K in Varnau attorney fees Gast’s three-point shower drowns the Tigers Lady Rockets capture wins over Ripley, Batavia Keplinger signs with Shawnee State Warriors down the Devils, fall to the Greyhounds Broncos edge out Williamsburg, 53-50 Carol S Newman John E Short $200M Solar Farm discussed Adult education continues to grow at Southern Hills Georgetown 2017 Christmas parade Donald C Vance John C Morris Rebecca E Simpon Hot start sets pace for Broncos’ 85-40 win over CNE G-Men get off to 1-1 start Lady Rockets start off season with tough string of road games Basketball Special: 2017-18 Katherine J Wolfe Virginia J Germann Rev Commadora Manning Mona K Kirker Anderson pleads guilty Mt. Orab Christmas Parade Senior Playground now open Unemployment rate up slightly in October Bonita Planck Carol J Wagner Christopher O Richey Sr Five new members to enter WBHS Athletic Hall of Fame Blue Jays ready to soar under Woodward Fischer named to OPSWA All-Ohio First Team of football all-stars High school girls’ hoop action kicks off in Brown County Man charged with killing grandson Orscheln holds grand opening in Mt. Orab New joint Fire & EMS District discussed Dale G Ferriel John E Slack Nicholas A Arthur Bonnie J Roush Charles E Faul Phyllis A Mills Carl L Watson Marc W Bolce Robert R Moore Robert K King June R Williams William T Ishmael Sr Deborah J Napier High school hoop action begins Fayetteville SAY Girls Wing Soccer Team finishes season among state’s Final Four Devils visit Georgetown for OHSAA Foundation Games Grandfather charged in boy’s death Reward for Stykes info doubles Veterans honored at Western Brown Wenstrup to run for re-election Shop With A Cop Donation Kenneth M McKinley Vilvens signs with Mount St. Joseph SBAAC awards girls tennis all-stars Layman inducted into Miami University Athletic Hall of Fame SBAAC hands out awards to First Team girls’ soccer all-stars John D Marks Fourteen indicted by Brown County Grand Jury Commissioners donate to task force Voters return Worley to the bench Georgetown Police Department welcomes new officers Ruby A Ratliff Donna J Moore Stella M Glasscock Ellen L Gelter Alverda T Guillermin
Obituaries

James L Ballein

About

Written by News Democrat Leave a comment

James Lewis Ballein, age 83 of Mt.Orab, Ohio died Sunday, January 1, 2018 at the Hospice of Cincinnati East in Anderson Township, Ohio. He was a retired aircraft engine inspector for General Electric, a 50 year member of the New Harmony Masonic Lodge F&AM #435, a former volunteer fireman for the Mt. Orab Fire Department and a member of the UAW. James was born February 13, 1934 in Sardinia, Ohio the son of the late Howard and Goldie (Miller) Ballein. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife – Fae (Williams) Ballein in 2004, one brother – Clyde Ballein and one sister – Ruth Waits.

Mr. Ballein is survived by two sons – James Kenneth Ballein and wife Tina of Mt.Orab, Ohio and Stephen Ray Ballein and wife Carrie of Bethel, Ohio; two grandchildren – Benjamin Lewis Ballein and wife Megan of Eastgate, Ohio and Erinn Rae Evans and husband Ted of Owensboro, Kentucky; two great grandchildren –  Brooklyn Ballein and Joseph Boone Evans; one brother – Carl Ballein and wife Rosalie of Mt.Orab, Ohio and two sisters – Ferne VanVuren and husband Varen of Midland, Ohio and Linda Ross of Sardinia, Ohio.

Masonic and Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, January 6, 2018 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt.Orab, Ohio. Mike Haley will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. Saturday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Mt.Orab Cemetery in Mt.Orab, Ohio.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Cincinnati, 4310 Cooper Road, Blue Ash OH 45242.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.cahallfuneralhomes.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

2016 News Democrat