Alan P Johnson

Alan Paul Johnson, age 64 of Georgetown, Ohio died Sunday, December 31, 2017 in Bethel, Ohio. He was a line lead for PJ Trailers. Alan was born August 12, 1953 in Pasadena, California the son of Mary (Cyr) Johnson of Georgetown, Ohio and the late Alan Underwood Johnson.

In addition to his loving mother, Mr. Johnson is survived by one brother – William Johnson of Rome, Georgia; three sisters – Gail Johnson of Fresno, California, Diane Welter or Aumsville, Oregon and Susan Johnson of Georgetown, Ohio; several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Following cremation, services will be held at the convenience of the family. The Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio is serving the family.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 2808 Reading Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45206.