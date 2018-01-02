Marcy’s Country Kitchen holiday gifts

A gift from the hands is a gift from the heart. What to give that person who has everything? Or how about the mailman, your child’s favorite teacher, or the neighbor next door?

Making homemade gifts from the kitchen is not only fun, but also good for the soul. Gather your friends and family for an afternoon or evening of making holiday gifts. They are less expensive than store bought, you won’t be waiting in long lines, and your thoughtfulness will be remembered long after the last bite is eaten. Here are some easy, tried & true gifts that we love to give.

Bite Size Fruit Cakes

These are so pretty and really delicious – just enough of a bite to savor that fruitcake craving.

1-1/2 cups diced mixed candied fruits

1-1/2 cups raisins

1/2 cup brandy or apple juice plus extra for brushing on cakes

3/4 cup packed brown sugar

1/3 cup room temperature butter

1 large egg

1 cup flour

1/2 teaspoon each: baking soda, salt and allspice

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon nutmeg

1 cup chopped walnuts or pecans

Candied cherries for garnish

Melted apple jelly for glaze

Marinate fruits and raisins in brandy or juice overnight.

Cream sugar, butter and egg.

Sift together flour, soda, salt and spices; stir in. Mix in nuts and marinated fruits. Spoon batter into 1 3/4 miniature muffin tins lined with baking cups. Fill 3/4 full. Top each with cherry.

Bake at 300 degrees for 30 minutes. Remove from tins, brush top with brandy or juice while warm. Cool.

Store in airtight container. Before serving, brush tops with jelly. Makes 4-5 dozen.