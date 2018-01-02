Marcy’s Country Kitchen holiday gifts Lawrence J Reynolds Chester L Sininger John E Wilson Lewis recognized by EHS Athletic Dept. Western Brown wrestling team tops Tigers in regular season dual Broncos even at 3-3 Lady Rockets blast past CCP, fall to Bethel-Tate Angela L Shuler John C Otten Shop With a Cop 2017 Teen charged with multiple rapes G’Town Council plans to raise water rates Rita Tarvin Rocket win streak reaches five G-Men ascend to 4-0 in SBAAC National Division with win at Williamsburg Jays soar to 3-1 with win at North Adams Young Lady Jays improving as season progresses Mary J Yockey Callie J Maynard Windle Blanton Daisy D Nevels Regional disaster drill held Jacob honored Sardinia joins new fire district County pays 10K in Varnau attorney fees Gast’s three-point shower drowns the Tigers Lady Rockets capture wins over Ripley, Batavia Keplinger signs with Shawnee State Warriors down the Devils, fall to the Greyhounds Broncos edge out Williamsburg, 53-50 Carol S Newman John E Short $200M Solar Farm discussed Adult education continues to grow at Southern Hills Georgetown 2017 Christmas parade Donald C Vance John C Morris Rebecca E Simpon Hot start sets pace for Broncos’ 85-40 win over CNE G-Men get off to 1-1 start Lady Rockets start off season with tough string of road games Basketball Special: 2017-18 Katherine J Wolfe Virginia J Germann Rev Commadora Manning Mona K Kirker Anderson pleads guilty Mt. Orab Christmas Parade Senior Playground now open Unemployment rate up slightly in October Bonita Planck Carol J Wagner Christopher O Richey Sr Five new members to enter WBHS Athletic Hall of Fame Blue Jays ready to soar under Woodward Fischer named to OPSWA All-Ohio First Team of football all-stars High school girls’ hoop action kicks off in Brown County Man charged with killing grandson Orscheln holds grand opening in Mt. Orab New joint Fire & EMS District discussed Dale G Ferriel John E Slack Nicholas A Arthur Bonnie J Roush Charles E Faul Phyllis A Mills Carl L Watson Marc W Bolce Robert R Moore Robert K King June R Williams William T Ishmael Sr Deborah J Napier High school hoop action begins Fayetteville SAY Girls Wing Soccer Team finishes season among state’s Final Four Devils visit Georgetown for OHSAA Foundation Games Grandfather charged in boy’s death Reward for Stykes info doubles Veterans honored at Western Brown Wenstrup to run for re-election Shop With A Cop Donation Kenneth M McKinley Vilvens signs with Mount St. Joseph SBAAC awards girls tennis all-stars Layman inducted into Miami University Athletic Hall of Fame SBAAC hands out awards to First Team girls’ soccer all-stars John D Marks Fourteen indicted by Brown County Grand Jury Commissioners donate to task force Voters return Worley to the bench Georgetown Police Department welcomes new officers Ruby A Ratliff Donna J Moore Stella M Glasscock Ellen L Gelter Alverda T Guillermin Justin N Beach EHS dedicates ‘Kiser Court’ SBAAC awards First Team football all-stars, winning teams
News

Marcy’s Country Kitchen holiday gifts

About

Written by News Democrat Leave a comment

 

A gift from the hands is a gift from the heart. What to give that person who has everything? Or how about the mailman, your child’s favorite teacher, or the neighbor next door?
Making homemade gifts from the kitchen is not only fun, but also good for the soul. Gather your friends and family for an afternoon or evening of making holiday gifts. They are less expensive than store bought, you won’t be waiting in long lines, and your thoughtfulness will be remembered long after the last bite is eaten. Here are some easy, tried & true gifts that we love to give.

Bite Size Fruit Cakes
These are so pretty and really delicious – just enough of a bite to savor that fruitcake craving.
1-1/2 cups diced mixed candied fruits
1-1/2 cups raisins
1/2 cup brandy or apple juice plus extra for brushing on cakes
3/4 cup packed brown sugar
1/3 cup room temperature butter
1 large egg
1 cup flour
1/2 teaspoon each: baking soda, salt and allspice
1 teaspoon cinnamon
1/4 teaspoon nutmeg
1 cup chopped walnuts or pecans
Candied cherries for garnish
Melted apple jelly for glaze
Marinate fruits and raisins in brandy or juice overnight.
Cream sugar, butter and egg.
Sift together flour, soda, salt and spices; stir in. Mix in nuts and marinated fruits. Spoon batter into 1 3/4 miniature muffin tins lined with baking cups. Fill 3/4 full. Top each with cherry.
Bake at 300 degrees for 30 minutes. Remove from tins, brush top with brandy or juice while warm. Cool.
Store in airtight container. Before serving, brush tops with jelly. Makes 4-5 dozen.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

2016 News Democrat