Chamber discusses plans for 2018

The Brown County Chamber of Commerce met for its last meeting of the year on Dec. 21 at the Southern State Community College Mt. Orab campus.

Following the introduction of all the members in attendance, president of the chamber Darrin Schneider asked Jennifer Patrick, treasurer for the board for an update on finances.

Patrick said the chamber had an ending balance of $8,481 and she had been busy working on the chamber’s website hoping to add value to chamber members. She asked if anyone had any ideas on something they would like to see on the website to contact her right away.