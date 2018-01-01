Chester L Sininger

Chester (Chet) Lee Sininger, 87, passed away on December 14, 2017 at his home. He was preceded in death by his son Timmy Craig, parents Raymond and Ruth Sininger, and brothers Bob (Toni), John (Elsie), Harry (Katie), Tom (Shirley), and Jim (Eleanor). Chet is survived by his son, Daniel and daughter-in- law Melinda of San Ramon, CA, grandson, Kevin of Charlotte, NC, granddaughter, Megan of San Ramon, CA, and brothers Bill (Bessie) of West Union, Ralph (Jane) of Georgetown, Harold (Betty) of Georgetown, sisters Miriam (Dale) Swearingen of Medina, Eleanor (Bud) of Georgetown, many nieces and nephews and their families, and Betty Sininger/Weimer. After graduating from West Union High School, Chet was employed by Dorton Implement Co. before being drafted into the Army. He was stationed at Fort Carson, Colorado during the Korean War years. After his discharge, Chet was employed with City Loan and Savings in West Union, Hillsboro, and Circleville, OH. Later, Chet managed the loan departments at Hocking Valley Bank and Bank One in Athens, OH before retiring. He relocated back to West Union and once there, was convinced to return into the banking business at the 5th/3rd Bank in Manchester, OH from where he later permanently retired. Chet was an active member in the community and was a member of the Masonic Lodge in Athens, OH. He was always interested in and followed all levels of sports. Chet personally played on both baseball and golf teams during his early years and enjoyed watching/attending various other sporting events. Chet also enjoyed antique cars and participated in several Antique Car Shows. Chet cherished his trips to his son, Daniel’s alma mater of Ohio University, his grandchildren’s universities of Purdue (Kevin) and Tulane (Megan), and also his annual trips with family members (brothers and nephews) to high school basketball playoffs at both Ohio University and Columbus, OH, rooting for the local teams. Chet will be remembered for his kindness, helpfulness and strong ties to his family. He will be tremendously missed by all who knew him. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 6, 2018 at Noon at the Thompson- Meeker Funeral Home with Volley Reed officiating. Burial will follow in the Kirker Cemetery. Visitation will be held two hours before the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be given to Ohio University in the name of Chester Sininger.