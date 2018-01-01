Chester L Sininger John E Wilson Lewis recognized by EHS Athletic Dept. Western Brown wrestling team tops Tigers in regular season dual Broncos even at 3-3 Lady Rockets blast past CCP, fall to Bethel-Tate Angela L Shuler John C Otten Shop With a Cop 2017 Teen charged with multiple rapes G’Town Council plans to raise water rates Rita Tarvin Rocket win streak reaches five G-Men ascend to 4-0 in SBAAC National Division with win at Williamsburg Jays soar to 3-1 with win at North Adams Young Lady Jays improving as season progresses Mary J Yockey Callie J Maynard Windle Blanton Daisy D Nevels Regional disaster drill held Jacob honored Sardinia joins new fire district County pays 10K in Varnau attorney fees Gast’s three-point shower drowns the Tigers Lady Rockets capture wins over Ripley, Batavia Keplinger signs with Shawnee State Warriors down the Devils, fall to the Greyhounds Broncos edge out Williamsburg, 53-50 Carol S Newman John E Short $200M Solar Farm discussed Adult education continues to grow at Southern Hills Georgetown 2017 Christmas parade Donald C Vance John C Morris Rebecca E Simpon Hot start sets pace for Broncos’ 85-40 win over CNE G-Men get off to 1-1 start Lady Rockets start off season with tough string of road games Basketball Special: 2017-18 Katherine J Wolfe Virginia J Germann Rev Commadora Manning Mona K Kirker Anderson pleads guilty Mt. Orab Christmas Parade Senior Playground now open Unemployment rate up slightly in October Bonita Planck Carol J Wagner Christopher O Richey Sr Five new members to enter WBHS Athletic Hall of Fame Blue Jays ready to soar under Woodward Fischer named to OPSWA All-Ohio First Team of football all-stars High school girls’ hoop action kicks off in Brown County Man charged with killing grandson Orscheln holds grand opening in Mt. Orab New joint Fire & EMS District discussed Dale G Ferriel John E Slack Nicholas A Arthur Bonnie J Roush Charles E Faul Phyllis A Mills Carl L Watson Marc W Bolce Robert R Moore Robert K King June R Williams William T Ishmael Sr Deborah J Napier High school hoop action begins Fayetteville SAY Girls Wing Soccer Team finishes season among state’s Final Four Devils visit Georgetown for OHSAA Foundation Games Grandfather charged in boy’s death Reward for Stykes info doubles Veterans honored at Western Brown Wenstrup to run for re-election Shop With A Cop Donation Kenneth M McKinley Vilvens signs with Mount St. Joseph SBAAC awards girls tennis all-stars Layman inducted into Miami University Athletic Hall of Fame SBAAC hands out awards to First Team girls’ soccer all-stars John D Marks Fourteen indicted by Brown County Grand Jury Commissioners donate to task force Voters return Worley to the bench Georgetown Police Department welcomes new officers Ruby A Ratliff Donna J Moore Stella M Glasscock Ellen L Gelter Alverda T Guillermin Justin N Beach EHS dedicates ‘Kiser Court’ SBAAC awards First Team football all-stars, winning teams Sizer earns SBAAC American Division Volleyball Player of Year honors for 3rd straight year Broncos to host Blue Jays for OHSAA ‘Jimmy Young’ Foundation Game, Nov. 17
Obituaries

Chester L Sininger

About

Written by News Democrat Leave a comment

Chester (Chet) Lee Sininger, 87, passed away on December 14, 2017 at his home. He was preceded in death by his son Timmy Craig, parents Raymond and Ruth Sininger, and brothers Bob (Toni), John (Elsie), Harry (Katie), Tom (Shirley), and Jim (Eleanor). Chet is survived by his son, Daniel and daughter-in- law Melinda of San Ramon, CA, grandson, Kevin of Charlotte, NC, granddaughter, Megan of San Ramon, CA, and brothers Bill (Bessie) of West Union, Ralph (Jane) of Georgetown, Harold (Betty) of Georgetown, sisters Miriam (Dale) Swearingen of Medina, Eleanor (Bud) of Georgetown, many nieces and nephews and their families, and Betty Sininger/Weimer. After graduating from West Union High School, Chet was employed by Dorton Implement Co. before being drafted into the Army. He was stationed at Fort Carson, Colorado during the Korean War years. After his discharge, Chet was employed with City Loan and Savings in West Union, Hillsboro, and Circleville, OH. Later, Chet managed the loan departments at Hocking Valley Bank and Bank One in Athens, OH before retiring. He relocated back to West Union and once there, was convinced to return into the banking business at the 5th/3rd Bank in Manchester, OH from where he later permanently retired. Chet was an active member in the community and was a member of the Masonic Lodge in Athens, OH. He was always interested in and followed all levels of sports. Chet personally played on both baseball and golf teams during his early years and enjoyed watching/attending various other sporting events. Chet also enjoyed antique cars and participated in several Antique Car Shows. Chet cherished his trips to his son, Daniel’s alma mater of Ohio University, his grandchildren’s universities of Purdue (Kevin) and Tulane (Megan), and also his annual trips with family members (brothers and nephews) to high school basketball playoffs at both Ohio University and Columbus, OH, rooting for the local teams. Chet will be remembered for his kindness, helpfulness and strong ties to his family. He will be tremendously missed by all who knew him. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 6, 2018 at Noon at the Thompson- Meeker Funeral Home with Volley Reed officiating. Burial will follow in the Kirker Cemetery. Visitation will be held two hours before the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be given to Ohio University in the name of Chester Sininger.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

2016 News Democrat