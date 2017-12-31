John E Wilson

John Edward “Jack” Wilson, age 84 of Ripley, Ohio, died Friday, December 29, 2017 at Clermont Mercy Hospital in Batavia, Ohio. He was a retired Boilermaker (Union Local 105), after thirty-five years of service. Mr. Wilson was a United States Army Korean War Veteran, a member of the Courts-Fussnecker American Legion Post 367 of Ripley, Ohio and a member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles Maysville Lodge 1564. He was born July 28, 1933 in Higginsport, Ohio the son of the late James P. and Linnie M. (Schafer) Wilson. He was also preceded in death by his wife in 2008 – Carolyn Kay Wilson; one daughter – Tammy Driscoll; one brother – James A. Wilson and two grandchildren – Katelyn Maxwell and Sara LeAnn Garrison.

Mr. Wilson is survived by four children – Frank Wilson of Lexington, Kentucky, John T. Wilson (Robin) of Aberdeen, Ohio, Marla Wilson of Ripley, Ohio and Ronald L. Wilson of Goshen, Ohio; eight grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; four step great-grandchildren; four great great-grandchildren and a grand dog – Buddy; four nieces and one nephew.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Wednesday, January 3, 2017 at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. Pastor Aron Kirk will officiate. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 8:00 P.M. Tuesday, January 2, at the funeral home. Interment will follow the funeral service in Shinkle’s Ridge Cemetery near Higginsport, Ohio with military honors provided by the Courts-Fussnecker American Legion Post 367 of Ripley.

If desired, memorial donations may be made to: The Courts-Fussnecker American Legion Post 367 2944 Elk River Rd. Ripley, Ohio 45167 -or- The Ripley Life Squad P.O. Box 174 Ripley, Ohio 45167

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com