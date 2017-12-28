  • News Democrat
  • Western Brown wrestling team tops Tigers in regular season dual
Western Brown wrestling team tops Tigers in regular season dual Broncos even at 3-3 Lady Rockets blast past CCP, fall to Bethel-Tate Angela L Shuler John C Otten Shop With a Cop 2017 Teen charged with multiple rapes G’Town Council plans to raise water rates Rita Tarvin Rocket win streak reaches five G-Men ascend to 4-0 in SBAAC National Division with win at Williamsburg Jays soar to 3-1 with win at North Adams Young Lady Jays improving as season progresses Mary J Yockey Callie J Maynard Windle Blanton Daisy D Nevels Regional disaster drill held Jacob honored Sardinia joins new fire district County pays 10K in Varnau attorney fees Gast’s three-point shower drowns the Tigers Lady Rockets capture wins over Ripley, Batavia Keplinger signs with Shawnee State Warriors down the Devils, fall to the Greyhounds Broncos edge out Williamsburg, 53-50 Carol S Newman John E Short $200M Solar Farm discussed Adult education continues to grow at Southern Hills Georgetown 2017 Christmas parade Donald C Vance John C Morris Rebecca E Simpon Hot start sets pace for Broncos’ 85-40 win over CNE G-Men get off to 1-1 start Lady Rockets start off season with tough string of road games Basketball Special: 2017-18 Katherine J Wolfe Virginia J Germann Rev Commadora Manning Mona K Kirker Anderson pleads guilty Mt. Orab Christmas Parade Senior Playground now open Unemployment rate up slightly in October Bonita Planck Carol J Wagner Christopher O Richey Sr Five new members to enter WBHS Athletic Hall of Fame Blue Jays ready to soar under Woodward Fischer named to OPSWA All-Ohio First Team of football all-stars High school girls’ hoop action kicks off in Brown County Man charged with killing grandson Orscheln holds grand opening in Mt. Orab New joint Fire & EMS District discussed Dale G Ferriel John E Slack Nicholas A Arthur Bonnie J Roush Charles E Faul Phyllis A Mills Carl L Watson Marc W Bolce Robert R Moore Robert K King June R Williams William T Ishmael Sr Deborah J Napier High school hoop action begins Fayetteville SAY Girls Wing Soccer Team finishes season among state’s Final Four Devils visit Georgetown for OHSAA Foundation Games Grandfather charged in boy’s death Reward for Stykes info doubles Veterans honored at Western Brown Wenstrup to run for re-election Shop With A Cop Donation Kenneth M McKinley Vilvens signs with Mount St. Joseph SBAAC awards girls tennis all-stars Layman inducted into Miami University Athletic Hall of Fame SBAAC hands out awards to First Team girls’ soccer all-stars John D Marks Fourteen indicted by Brown County Grand Jury Commissioners donate to task force Voters return Worley to the bench Georgetown Police Department welcomes new officers Ruby A Ratliff Donna J Moore Stella M Glasscock Ellen L Gelter Alverda T Guillermin Justin N Beach EHS dedicates ‘Kiser Court’ SBAAC awards First Team football all-stars, winning teams Sizer earns SBAAC American Division Volleyball Player of Year honors for 3rd straight year Broncos to host Blue Jays for OHSAA ‘Jimmy Young’ Foundation Game, Nov. 17 Vern W Kidd Jr Brown County Election Results – 2017 Michael D Hines
Sports

Western Brown wrestling team tops Tigers in regular season dual

About

Written by News Democrat Leave a comment
Western Brown’s Dylan Mosher claims a win by pin over Bethel’s Cooper Dunn.

 

By Wade Linville – 

The Western Brown Broncos captured a 54-21 victory over the Bethel-Tate Tigers in the Dec. 21 wrestling team dual at Western Brown.
The Tigers got off to a 6-0 lead with Bradley Lewis pinning Justin Noble for the win in the 220-pound weight class, but the Bethel lead was short lived after Western Brown’s Seth Jermer got the Broncos on the board with a 7-3 decision victory over Jayce Glenn to narrow the margin to 6-3.
It was Owen Bingamon pinning Joe Reinert for the win in the 113-pound weight class, and the Broncos rose to a 15-6 lead with Brandon Lucas pinning Bethel’s Dyllan Bradley to win the 113-pound battle.
Western Brown’s Jed Marlow pinned Zach Gutknecht to win the 120-pound bout, upping the Broncos’ lead to 21-6.
Bethel’s Trey Sander defeated Ezra Marlow by a 3-1 decision to win the 126-pound match-up, but it was Western Brown’s Tanner Donathan pinning Donnie Harrison in the 132-pound battle to up the Broncos’ lead to 27-9.
Western Brown’s Seth Taylor pinned Bethel’s Austin Carter to win the 138-pound weight class, expanding the Broncos’ lead to 33-9.
The Bronco lead was trimmed to 33-15 as Mike Whittington claimed a win by pin over Chad Robinson.
Western Brown’s Derek Spears pinned Bethel’s Jonah Blankenship to win the 152-pound battle, but it was Bethel’s Matt Hall pinning Kennedy Sizemore in the 160-pound match.
In the 170-pound bout, it was Western Brown’s Dylan Mosher pinning Cooper Dunn for the win, lifting the Broncos to a 45-21 lead.
The 182-pound battle ended with Western Brown’s Eric Altman defeating Bethel-Tates’ Owen Holtke by 7-3 decision to up the Broncos’ lead to 48-21.
The Broncos capped off the 33-point team victory with Davey Stamper claiming a win by pin over Bethel’s Nick Owens in the 195-pound battle.

Western Brown vs. Bethel-Tate
220 – Bradley Lewis pin Justin Noble (3:16) 6-0 BT
285 – Seth Jermer def. Jayce Glenn 7-3, 6-3 BT
106 – Owen Bingamon pin Joe Reinert (1:09) 9-6 WB
113 – Brandon Lucas pin Dyllan Bradley (1:09) 15-6 WB
120 – Jed Marlow pin Zach Gutknecht (3:08) 21-6 WB
126 – Trey Sander def. Ezra Marlow 3-1, 21-9 WB
132 – Tanner Donathan pin Donnie Harrison (4:27) 27-9 WB
138 – Seth Taylor pin Austin Carter (3:15) 33-9 WB
145 – Mike Whittington pin Chad Robinson (3:04) 33-15 WB
152 – Derek Spears pin Jonah Blankenship (1:06) 39-15 WB
160 – Matt Hall pin Kennedy Sizemore (1:33) 39-21 WB
170 – Dylan Mosher pin Cooper Dunn (1:15) 45-21 WB
182 – Eric Altman def. Owen Holtke 7-3, 48-21 WB
195 – Davey Stamper pin Nick Owens (2:20) 54-21 WB

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

2016 News Democrat