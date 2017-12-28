Lewis recognized by EHS Athletic Dept.

By Wade Linville –

The Eastern Athletic Department hosted a special recognition night for retired basketball coach, educator, and Southern Hills Athletic Conference Commissioner (previously Southern Hills League) Jerry Lewis on Dec. 19.

Lewis coached basketball, baseball, golf and cross country during his long coaching career that lasted until 1995.

He began his coaching career at Eastern High School in 1979 after coaching boys basketball at Western Brown High School prior to his start at Eastern.

He was selected five times as SHAC (SHL) Boys Varsity Basketball Coach of the Year and compiled an overall coaching record of 611 wins and 292 losses.

Current Eastern High School varsity boys basketball coach, Rob Beucler, once served as assistant coach to Lewis before taking over the program following Lewis’ retirement.

Lewis was inducted into the Southwest Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 1997 and is also a member of the Brown County Athletic Hall of Fame.

Lewis started his career in education within the Western Brown School District in 1967.

He served as commissioner/assigner for the SHAC from 1997 until his retirement from the position in 2015.