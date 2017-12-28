Broncos even at 3-3

By Wade Linville –

After topping the Williamsburg Wildcats 53-50 on Dec. 12, the Western Brown Broncos suffered losses to Wilmington and West Clermont to fall to an even record of 3-3 on the season.

The Broncos were on the road for their Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference American Division contest against Wilmington on Dec. 15, suffering a 66-59 loss.

Western Brown’s senior guard, Clayton Wolfe, racked up 22 points in the bout at Wilmington, 15 of his points coming from five-of-seven shooting from three-point land.

Western Brown’s senior forward Elijah Smith shot for 12 points to go along with seven rebounds.

Western Brown senior Jack Finn shot for seven points and pulled down seven rebounds.

The Broncos were back on the road Dec. 19 for a non-league contest against a skilled West Clermont varsity basketball squad.

The Broncos suffered a 67-47 loss at West Clermont in a game where they trailed 42-24 at halftime.

The Broncos were able to put together a better second half, coming off halftime break to outscore West Clermont 14-6 in the third quarter to narrow the margin to 48-38. But it was West Clermont outscoring the Broncos 19-9 in the fourth quarter to seal the 20-point victory.

The Broncos were scheduled to face the Fayetteville-Perry Rockets in round one of the Brown County Holiday Classic Tournament on Dec. 28 at Fayetteville.

The Broncos will return to their home court Jan. 5 for a league contest against the Batavia Bulldogs.