Angela L Shuler

Angela Lynn Shuler, 40, of Batavia died Tuesday, Dec 19, 2017 at her residence.

She is survived by one brother Cary (Suzanne) Shuler and one sister Becky (Vern) Condon, five nieces and one nephew, several aunts and uncles also survive.

Funeral Mass will be held at noon on Friday , Dec 29, 2017 at St Mary’s Church in Arnheim Oh. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until noon in the Church hall.

Burial will be in the Rest Haven Memorial Gardens in Blue Ash, Ohio. Beam-Fender Funeral Home serving the family.