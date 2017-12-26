Teen charged with multiple rapes

By Wayne Gates –

A 17 year old is being charged in adult court with three counts of first degree Rape and one count of Gross Sexual Imposition.

Michael Allender’s case was originally in Brown County Juvenile Court, but Judge Danny Bubp agreed to the request of Brown County Prosecutor Zac Corbin to bring the case to adult court.

After Bubp’s ruling on December 4, Allender’s case was presented to a grand jury which resulted in an indictment. Allender is in custody with bail set at $350,000.

“The primary reason that we are moving forward in the manner in which we are is that you have multiple counts of Rape with multiple victims who are under the age of ten. Anytime you have that sort of a threat, it has to be taken seriously,” said Corbin.