Shop With a Cop 2017

By Wayne Gates –

One of the biggest days of the year in local law enforcement was celebrated again on Dec. 19 as 55 local kids got to “Shop With A Cop.”

The program pairs a law enforcement officer and a chaperone with each child for a day of food, shopping, games and wrapping presents.

The day began at the Country Inn in Mt. Orab, where kids were treated to a buffet breakfast.

“We look forward to this day all year round. It is so emotional to us just to be a part of it. We love taking care of their breakfast. It’s just a small reward we can do for the community,” said Country Inn General Manager Amanda Hensley.

The event organizer is Officer Mike Dearing, who was standing in the middle of the restaurant taking it all in.

“It’s a very touching thing to see. To grow from one kid five years ago to taking up every seat in a restaurant is pretty amazing,” Dearing said.