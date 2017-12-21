Young Lady Jays improving as season progresses

By Wade Linville –

Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington High School girls basketball coach, Chris Coleman, knew coming into the season that his Lady Jays’ success on the court would depend on how quickly the young, inexperienced crew can adapt to the varsity level.

The senior-less team has been taking its lumps in the early season, but through hard work and the desire to be competitive this year’s Lady Jays are showing steady improvement.

After suffering five straight losses to start the season, the Lady Jays were able to claim a road victory over Augusta, KY on Dec. 16. Coming off their first win of the season, the Lady Jays faced off against a talented crew of Peebles Lady Indians who entered Monday’s league contest at Ripley with a 4-3 overall record.

Defensively, the Lady Jays were able to hold the Lady Indians to just nine points in the first quarter of play as they were outscored 9-4 in the frame.

The Lady Jays struggled offensively, missing some easy shots early on.

The Lady Indians were able to outscore the Lady Jays 16-9 in the second quarter to hold a 25-13 lead at halftime.

Ripley junior Cailey Kirk shot for seven points against the Lady Indians, while junior teammate Carlee Daulton finished Monday’s league bout with six points.

Ripley sophomore Kailee Fisher ended the night with seven points, while junior post player Jennifer Eichner shot for two points and junior Grace Mitchell with three points coming off the bench.

“How quick we can get through the inexperience is what it’s going to boil down to,” Coleman said.

“I think by the end of the season we will be fairly strong defensively.”