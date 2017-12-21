Young Lady Jays improving as season progresses Mary J Yockey Callie J Maynard Windle Blanton Daisy D Nevels Regional disaster drill held Jacob honored Sardinia joins new fire district County pays 10K in Varnau attorney fees Gast’s three-point shower drowns the Tigers Lady Rockets capture wins over Ripley, Batavia Keplinger signs with Shawnee State Warriors down the Devils, fall to the Greyhounds Broncos edge out Williamsburg, 53-50 Carol S Newman John E Short $200M Solar Farm discussed Adult education continues to grow at Southern Hills Georgetown 2017 Christmas parade Donald C Vance John C Morris Rebecca E Simpon Hot start sets pace for Broncos’ 85-40 win over CNE G-Men get off to 1-1 start Lady Rockets start off season with tough string of road games Basketball Special: 2017-18 Katherine J Wolfe Virginia J Germann Rev Commadora Manning Mona K Kirker Anderson pleads guilty Mt. Orab Christmas Parade Senior Playground now open Unemployment rate up slightly in October Bonita Planck Carol J Wagner Christopher O Richey Sr Five new members to enter WBHS Athletic Hall of Fame Blue Jays ready to soar under Woodward Fischer named to OPSWA All-Ohio First Team of football all-stars High school girls’ hoop action kicks off in Brown County Man charged with killing grandson Orscheln holds grand opening in Mt. Orab New joint Fire & EMS District discussed Dale G Ferriel John E Slack Nicholas A Arthur Bonnie J Roush Charles E Faul Phyllis A Mills Carl L Watson Marc W Bolce Robert R Moore Robert K King June R Williams William T Ishmael Sr Deborah J Napier High school hoop action begins Fayetteville SAY Girls Wing Soccer Team finishes season among state’s Final Four Devils visit Georgetown for OHSAA Foundation Games Grandfather charged in boy’s death Reward for Stykes info doubles Veterans honored at Western Brown Wenstrup to run for re-election Shop With A Cop Donation Kenneth M McKinley Vilvens signs with Mount St. Joseph SBAAC awards girls tennis all-stars Layman inducted into Miami University Athletic Hall of Fame SBAAC hands out awards to First Team girls’ soccer all-stars John D Marks Fourteen indicted by Brown County Grand Jury Commissioners donate to task force Voters return Worley to the bench Georgetown Police Department welcomes new officers Ruby A Ratliff Donna J Moore Stella M Glasscock Ellen L Gelter Alverda T Guillermin Justin N Beach EHS dedicates ‘Kiser Court’ SBAAC awards First Team football all-stars, winning teams Sizer earns SBAAC American Division Volleyball Player of Year honors for 3rd straight year Broncos to host Blue Jays for OHSAA ‘Jimmy Young’ Foundation Game, Nov. 17 Vern W Kidd Jr Brown County Election Results – 2017 Michael D Hines Raymond W Napier Leslie E Boyle Gary L Barber Meth makes a comeback The bomber crash of 1944 4-H holds ‘shootout’ with BCSO County jobless rate falls Russell K Wolfer SHAC recognizes volleyball all-stars SHAC cross country all-stars take home awards Eastern girls finish runner-up in SHAC golf standings Week 10 football roundup
Sports

Young Lady Jays improving as season progresses

About

Written by News Democrat Leave a comment
Ripley’s Jennifer Eichner puts up a shot during the Lady Jays’ Dec. 18 game against Peebles.

By Wade Linville – 

Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington High School girls basketball coach, Chris Coleman, knew coming into the season that his Lady Jays’ success on the court would depend on how quickly the young, inexperienced crew can adapt to the varsity level.
The senior-less team has been taking its lumps in the early season, but through hard work and the desire to be competitive this year’s Lady Jays are showing steady improvement.
After suffering five straight losses to start the season, the Lady Jays were able to claim a road victory over Augusta, KY on Dec. 16. Coming off their first win of the season, the Lady Jays faced off against a talented crew of Peebles Lady Indians who entered Monday’s league contest at Ripley with a 4-3 overall record.
Defensively, the Lady Jays were able to hold the Lady Indians to just nine points in the first quarter of play as they were outscored 9-4 in the frame.
The Lady Jays struggled offensively, missing some easy shots early on.
The Lady Indians were able to outscore the Lady Jays 16-9 in the second quarter to hold a 25-13 lead at halftime.
Ripley junior Cailey Kirk shot for seven points against the Lady Indians, while junior teammate Carlee Daulton finished Monday’s league bout with six points.
Ripley sophomore Kailee Fisher ended the night with seven points, while junior post player Jennifer Eichner shot for two points and junior Grace Mitchell with three points coming off the bench.
“How quick we can get through the inexperience is what it’s going to boil down to,” Coleman said.
“I think by the end of the season we will be fairly strong defensively.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

2016 News Democrat