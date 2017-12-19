Windle Blanton, age 80 of Georgetown, Ohio, formerly of Hamersville, Ohio died Monday, December 18, 2017 at Hospice of Cincinnati East in Anderson Township, Ohio. Mr. Blanton worked for General Motors for twenty-two years, Kroger for fifteen years and was a Cincinnati Enquirer delivery person for thirty-one years. He was a past president of the Hamersville Jr. Sports Association and coached several Hamersville youth baseball and softball teams. Mr. Blanton also was a high school umpire for baseball and softball and was a high school basketball referee and truly loved to play bingo and scratch off lottery tickets. He was born September 3, 1937 in Bethel, Ohio the son of the late Wardie and Lorena (Beckelhymer) Blanton. He was also preceded in death by one brother – Wade Blanton. Mr. Blanton is survived by his wife of fifty-seven years – Jeannie (Walters) Blanton, whom he married January16, 1960; one daughter – Kathy Blanton of Amelia, Ohio; one son – Kevin Blanton of Dayton, Kentucky and several cousins. Funeral services will be held a t1:00 P.M. Thursday, December 21, 2017 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown,Ohio. Rev. Lloyd Hopper will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. –1:00 P.M. Thursday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka KS 66675. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.cahallfuneralhomes.com