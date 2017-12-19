Windle Blanton Daisy D Nevels Regional disaster drill held Jacob honored Sardinia joins new fire district County pays 10K in Varnau attorney fees Gast’s three-point shower drowns the Tigers Lady Rockets capture wins over Ripley, Batavia Keplinger signs with Shawnee State Warriors down the Devils, fall to the Greyhounds Broncos edge out Williamsburg, 53-50 Carol S Newman John E Short $200M Solar Farm discussed Adult education continues to grow at Southern Hills Georgetown 2017 Christmas parade Donald C Vance John C Morris Rebecca E Simpon Hot start sets pace for Broncos’ 85-40 win over CNE G-Men get off to 1-1 start Lady Rockets start off season with tough string of road games Basketball Special: 2017-18 Katherine J Wolfe Virginia J Germann Rev Commadora Manning Mona K Kirker Anderson pleads guilty Mt. Orab Christmas Parade Senior Playground now open Unemployment rate up slightly in October Bonita Planck Carol J Wagner Christopher O Richey Sr Five new members to enter WBHS Athletic Hall of Fame Blue Jays ready to soar under Woodward Fischer named to OPSWA All-Ohio First Team of football all-stars High school girls’ hoop action kicks off in Brown County Man charged with killing grandson Orscheln holds grand opening in Mt. Orab New joint Fire & EMS District discussed Dale G Ferriel John E Slack Nicholas A Arthur Bonnie J Roush Charles E Faul Phyllis A Mills Carl L Watson Marc W Bolce Robert R Moore Robert K King June R Williams William T Ishmael Sr Deborah J Napier High school hoop action begins Fayetteville SAY Girls Wing Soccer Team finishes season among state’s Final Four Devils visit Georgetown for OHSAA Foundation Games Grandfather charged in boy’s death Reward for Stykes info doubles Veterans honored at Western Brown Wenstrup to run for re-election Shop With A Cop Donation Kenneth M McKinley Vilvens signs with Mount St. Joseph SBAAC awards girls tennis all-stars Layman inducted into Miami University Athletic Hall of Fame SBAAC hands out awards to First Team girls’ soccer all-stars John D Marks Fourteen indicted by Brown County Grand Jury Commissioners donate to task force Voters return Worley to the bench Georgetown Police Department welcomes new officers Ruby A Ratliff Donna J Moore Stella M Glasscock Ellen L Gelter Alverda T Guillermin Justin N Beach EHS dedicates ‘Kiser Court’ SBAAC awards First Team football all-stars, winning teams Sizer earns SBAAC American Division Volleyball Player of Year honors for 3rd straight year Broncos to host Blue Jays for OHSAA ‘Jimmy Young’ Foundation Game, Nov. 17 Vern W Kidd Jr Brown County Election Results – 2017 Michael D Hines Raymond W Napier Leslie E Boyle Gary L Barber Meth makes a comeback The bomber crash of 1944 4-H holds ‘shootout’ with BCSO County jobless rate falls Russell K Wolfer SHAC recognizes volleyball all-stars SHAC cross country all-stars take home awards Eastern girls finish runner-up in SHAC golf standings Week 10 football roundup Kathleen J Bright Sister Marjean Clement Veterans Service Office Moves
Obituaries

Windle Blanton

Windle Blanton, age 80 of Georgetown, Ohio, formerly of Hamersville, Ohio died Monday, December 18, 2017 at Hospice of Cincinnati East in Anderson Township, Ohio. Mr. Blanton worked for General Motors for twenty-two years, Kroger for fifteen years and was a Cincinnati Enquirer delivery person for thirty-one years. He was a past president of the Hamersville Jr. Sports Association and coached several Hamersville youth baseball and softball teams. Mr. Blanton also was a high school umpire for baseball and softball and was a high school basketball referee and truly loved to play bingo and scratch off lottery tickets. He was born September 3, 1937 in Bethel, Ohio the son of the late Wardie and Lorena (Beckelhymer) Blanton. He was also preceded in death by one brother – Wade Blanton.  Mr. Blanton is survived by his wife of fifty-seven years – Jeannie (Walters) Blanton, whom he married January16, 1960; one daughter – Kathy Blanton of Amelia, Ohio; one son – Kevin Blanton of Dayton, Kentucky and several cousins. Funeral services will be held a t1:00 P.M. Thursday, December 21, 2017 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown,Ohio. Rev. Lloyd Hopper will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. –1:00 P.M. Thursday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio.  If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka KS 66675. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.cahallfuneralhomes.com

