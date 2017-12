By Wayne Gates –

Brown County taxpayers have spent another $10,800 on attorney fees for former coroner Dr. Judith Varnau.

Her attorney, Thomas Eagle, filed papers with the Brown County Common Pleas Court last May, requesting another $18,150.38 for his work in the case of Adamson v Varnau from 2014.

The issue was settled by mediation on Nov. 28 of this year, with the Brown County Commissioners agreeing to pay Eagle another $10,800.