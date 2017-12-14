Broncos edge out Williamsburg, 53-50 Carol S Newman John E Short $200M Solar Farm discussed Adult education continues to grow at Southern Hills Georgetown 2017 Christmas parade Donald C Vance John C Morris Rebecca E Simpon Hot start sets pace for Broncos’ 85-40 win over CNE G-Men get off to 1-1 start Lady Rockets start off season with tough string of road games Basketball Special: 2017-18 Katherine J Wolfe Virginia J Germann Rev Commadora Manning Mona K Kirker Anderson pleads guilty Mt. Orab Christmas Parade Senior Playground now open Unemployment rate up slightly in October Bonita Planck Carol J Wagner Christopher O Richey Sr Five new members to enter WBHS Athletic Hall of Fame Blue Jays ready to soar under Woodward Fischer named to OPSWA All-Ohio First Team of football all-stars High school girls’ hoop action kicks off in Brown County Man charged with killing grandson Orscheln holds grand opening in Mt. Orab New joint Fire & EMS District discussed Dale G Ferriel John E Slack Nicholas A Arthur Bonnie J Roush Charles E Faul Phyllis A Mills Carl L Watson Marc W Bolce Robert R Moore Robert K King June R Williams William T Ishmael Sr Deborah J Napier High school hoop action begins Fayetteville SAY Girls Wing Soccer Team finishes season among state’s Final Four Devils visit Georgetown for OHSAA Foundation Games Grandfather charged in boy’s death Reward for Stykes info doubles Veterans honored at Western Brown Wenstrup to run for re-election Shop With A Cop Donation Kenneth M McKinley Vilvens signs with Mount St. Joseph SBAAC awards girls tennis all-stars Layman inducted into Miami University Athletic Hall of Fame SBAAC hands out awards to First Team girls’ soccer all-stars John D Marks Fourteen indicted by Brown County Grand Jury Commissioners donate to task force Voters return Worley to the bench Georgetown Police Department welcomes new officers Ruby A Ratliff Donna J Moore Stella M Glasscock Ellen L Gelter Alverda T Guillermin Justin N Beach EHS dedicates ‘Kiser Court’ SBAAC awards First Team football all-stars, winning teams Sizer earns SBAAC American Division Volleyball Player of Year honors for 3rd straight year Broncos to host Blue Jays for OHSAA ‘Jimmy Young’ Foundation Game, Nov. 17 Vern W Kidd Jr Brown County Election Results – 2017 Michael D Hines Raymond W Napier Leslie E Boyle Gary L Barber Meth makes a comeback The bomber crash of 1944 4-H holds ‘shootout’ with BCSO County jobless rate falls Russell K Wolfer SHAC recognizes volleyball all-stars SHAC cross country all-stars take home awards Eastern girls finish runner-up in SHAC golf standings Week 10 football roundup Kathleen J Bright Sister Marjean Clement Veterans Service Office Moves G’town FFA has great fair Bald Eagles spotted 2017 Celebration of Lights being planned Eight indicted by grand jury Carlos L Beck Georgetown XC teams qualify for regional championship meet Warriors advance to Div. II Regional Meet Lady Rockets reach end to successful volleyball season Week nine football roundup Lady Warriors regional bound
Broncos edge out Williamsburg, 53-50

Written by News Democrat

By Wade Linville – 

The Western Brown Broncos pulled out a narrow 53-50 win over the visiting Williamsburg Wildcats in Tuesday’s round of high school boys’ hoop action.
With Tuesday’s win, the Broncos upped their overall record to 3-1 on the season, starting off their season with some success on the hardwood.
The Broncos rose to an 11-4 lead in the first quarter but were outscored by the Wildcats 14-7 in the second period in a non-league battle that saw the two teams knotted at 18 heading into the locker rooms for halftime break.
The Wildcats came out in the third quarter to outscore the Broncos 13-12 in the frame, holding a 31-30 lead heading in to the fourth period.
With four Broncos contributing buckets in the fourth quarter, the Western Brown varsity boys capped off the victory by outscoring the Wildcats 23-19 in the fourth quarter with the Wildcats falling short from three-point range in a final attempt to tie the game.
Leading the way in scoring for the Broncos was senior guard Clayton Wolfe with 16 points; sinking four shots from inside the arc, two shots from three-point land, and a perfect two-of-two attempts from the foul line.
Also shooting for double figures was Western Brown senior Elijah Smith with 14 points; draining a pair of three-pointers and two shots from inside the arc.
Leading the Wildcats in scoring was Jacob Wells with 15 points, while teammate Drew McKibben finished with 14 points.
The Broncos were scheduled for a road game against Wilmington on Dec. 15, and on Dec. 19 they will be on the road at West Clermont High School.

