Georgetown 2017 Christmas parade

By Martha Jacob –

The 2017 Georgetown Christmas Parade went off without a hitch Saturday, Dec. 2 and was enjoyed by all.

The floats and over 40 entries gathered at the Georgetown High School parking lot and headed towards the center of town at 2 p.m. waving and passing out candy all the way.

Kids and parents lined the street all the way to the center of town where each one stopped just long enough to allow for picture taking and give the kids a ring-side seat of the parade.

This year’s Grand Marshal was Ned Lodwick, known by many as a local veterinarian but someone very active in the Grant Association and the Brown County Historical Society.