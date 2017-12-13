Carol S Newman John E Short $200M Solar Farm discussed Adult education continues to grow at Southern Hills Georgetown 2017 Christmas parade Donald C Vance John C Morris Rebecca E Simpon Hot start sets pace for Broncos’ 85-40 win over CNE G-Men get off to 1-1 start Lady Rockets start off season with tough string of road games Basketball Special: 2017-18 Katherine J Wolfe Virginia J Germann Rev Commadora Manning Mona K Kirker Anderson pleads guilty Mt. Orab Christmas Parade Senior Playground now open Unemployment rate up slightly in October Bonita Planck Carol J Wagner Christopher O Richey Sr Five new members to enter WBHS Athletic Hall of Fame Blue Jays ready to soar under Woodward Fischer named to OPSWA All-Ohio First Team of football all-stars High school girls’ hoop action kicks off in Brown County Man charged with killing grandson Orscheln holds grand opening in Mt. Orab New joint Fire & EMS District discussed Dale G Ferriel John E Slack Nicholas A Arthur Bonnie J Roush Charles E Faul Phyllis A Mills Carl L Watson Marc W Bolce Robert R Moore Robert K King June R Williams William T Ishmael Sr Deborah J Napier High school hoop action begins Fayetteville SAY Girls Wing Soccer Team finishes season among state’s Final Four Devils visit Georgetown for OHSAA Foundation Games Grandfather charged in boy’s death Reward for Stykes info doubles Veterans honored at Western Brown Wenstrup to run for re-election Shop With A Cop Donation Kenneth M McKinley Vilvens signs with Mount St. Joseph SBAAC awards girls tennis all-stars Layman inducted into Miami University Athletic Hall of Fame SBAAC hands out awards to First Team girls’ soccer all-stars John D Marks Fourteen indicted by Brown County Grand Jury Commissioners donate to task force Voters return Worley to the bench Georgetown Police Department welcomes new officers Ruby A Ratliff Donna J Moore Stella M Glasscock Ellen L Gelter Alverda T Guillermin Justin N Beach EHS dedicates ‘Kiser Court’ SBAAC awards First Team football all-stars, winning teams Sizer earns SBAAC American Division Volleyball Player of Year honors for 3rd straight year Broncos to host Blue Jays for OHSAA ‘Jimmy Young’ Foundation Game, Nov. 17 Vern W Kidd Jr Brown County Election Results – 2017 Michael D Hines Raymond W Napier Leslie E Boyle Gary L Barber Meth makes a comeback The bomber crash of 1944 4-H holds ‘shootout’ with BCSO County jobless rate falls Russell K Wolfer SHAC recognizes volleyball all-stars SHAC cross country all-stars take home awards Eastern girls finish runner-up in SHAC golf standings Week 10 football roundup Kathleen J Bright Sister Marjean Clement Veterans Service Office Moves G’town FFA has great fair Bald Eagles spotted 2017 Celebration of Lights being planned Eight indicted by grand jury Carlos L Beck Georgetown XC teams qualify for regional championship meet Warriors advance to Div. II Regional Meet Lady Rockets reach end to successful volleyball season Week nine football roundup Lady Warriors regional bound Amy J Caudill
Obituaries

Carol S Newman

Carol Sue (Stratton) Newman, age 74, of Milford, Ohio, formerly of Sardinia, passed away Saturday, December 9, 2017 at Mercy Fairfield Hospital after battling with CHF for 10 years.. She was born June 15, 1943 in Macon, Ohio, daughter of the late Robert Chester and Marjorie Virginia Cornettet Stratton. Carol Sue took pride in being a homemaker and delight in raising her children. A graduate of Sardinia High School in the class of 1961. Carol Sue enjoyed planning the class reunion luncheons several times a year. Surviving are her daughter, Pamela Kay Newman of Milford, son, Brian Wayne (Debra) Newman of Hamilton, two grandchildren, Jason Mintkerbaugh and Christopher (Amanda) Bonham, two great-grandchildren, Isaac and Everett Bonham, sister, Sondra Kay Stratton of Sardinia, brother, Ron C. Stratton of Sardinia. Other survivors are two brothers-in-law, Pete Fiscus, and brother-in-law, Daniel (Diana) Newman, both of Sardinia, two sisters-in-law, Nancy (Tommy) McAffee, of Sardinia, and Linda Kratzer of Mt Orab, many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Carol Sue was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Donald L. Newman. Funeral Services will be held at Sardinia Church of Christ, 7130 Bachman Dr, Friday, December 15, 2017 at 11:00 am with Pastor Joe Henslee officiating. Interment will follow in the Buford Cemetery. Friends will be received at the church on Thursday, December 14, 2017 from 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm. The Edgington Funeral Home, Mowrystown is serving the family. The family would like to thank all of the family and friends for all of their support. Also, the doctors and nurses at Mercy Fairfield Hospital for their care. Contributions may be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105 or Wounded Warriors, 7020 A.C. Skinner Parkway, Suite 100, Jacksonville FL 32256. To sign the online guest book, go to www.edgingtonfuneralhomes.com

