Carol S Newman

Carol Sue (Stratton) Newman, age 74, of Milford, Ohio, formerly of Sardinia, passed away Saturday, December 9, 2017 at Mercy Fairfield Hospital after battling with CHF for 10 years.. She was born June 15, 1943 in Macon, Ohio, daughter of the late Robert Chester and Marjorie Virginia Cornettet Stratton. Carol Sue took pride in being a homemaker and delight in raising her children. A graduate of Sardinia High School in the class of 1961. Carol Sue enjoyed planning the class reunion luncheons several times a year. Surviving are her daughter, Pamela Kay Newman of Milford, son, Brian Wayne (Debra) Newman of Hamilton, two grandchildren, Jason Mintkerbaugh and Christopher (Amanda) Bonham, two great-grandchildren, Isaac and Everett Bonham, sister, Sondra Kay Stratton of Sardinia, brother, Ron C. Stratton of Sardinia. Other survivors are two brothers-in-law, Pete Fiscus, and brother-in-law, Daniel (Diana) Newman, both of Sardinia, two sisters-in-law, Nancy (Tommy) McAffee, of Sardinia, and Linda Kratzer of Mt Orab, many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Carol Sue was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Donald L. Newman. Funeral Services will be held at Sardinia Church of Christ, 7130 Bachman Dr, Friday, December 15, 2017 at 11:00 am with Pastor Joe Henslee officiating. Interment will follow in the Buford Cemetery. Friends will be received at the church on Thursday, December 14, 2017 from 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm. The Edgington Funeral Home, Mowrystown is serving the family. The family would like to thank all of the family and friends for all of their support. Also, the doctors and nurses at Mercy Fairfield Hospital for their care. Contributions may be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105 or Wounded Warriors, 7020 A.C. Skinner Parkway, Suite 100, Jacksonville FL 32256. To sign the online guest book, go to www.edgingtonfuneralhomes.com