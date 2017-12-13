Adult education continues to grow at Southern Hills

By Wayne Gates –

The adult education program at Southern Hills Career and Technical Center has taken another big step forward.

The school has received national accreditation from the Commission of the Council on Occupational Education.

The accreditation was a necessary step to allow adult students to apply for federal and state student loans.

“Adult learners have to pay for their educations themselves. A lot of people are not going to have five or six thousand dollars in their pockets to get retrained or learn new skills,” said SHCTC Superintendent Kevin Kratzer.

“By getting this credential, it allows us to apply for the ability to give student financial aid.”