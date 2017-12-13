$200M Solar Farm discussed

By Wayne Gates –

A proposed $200 million solar farm is being proposed for Green Township, north of Mt. Orab.

The project take up 1815 acres generate 125 megawatts of electricity when completed.

It would be bordered by U.S. 68 on the west, the Highland County line on the east and Greenbush East Road on the south. Solar panels would be placed on 32 separate pieces of property.

The project is being called the Hillcrest Solar Farm and the company that owns it is Hillcrest Solar I, LLC, which is a subsidiary of Open Roads Renewables, LLC.

The company submitted information to the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio that said the project could create 644 on-site construction jobs and 17 jobs annually. The total expected economic impact during construction is expected to be $64.3 million.