Rebecca E Simpon

Rebecca Ellen Simpson,71 of Sardinia passed away on Wednesday Dec 6 2017 . She was preceded in death by her husband Leonard. She is survived by 2 sons David (Carla) and Adam (Suzy) Simpson , 7 grand,12 great grandchildren, 1 bro Rusty Wagner, 6 sisters Luanna Dickson, Lisa Fiscus, Roxanne Miller, Debbie Kelly, Betty Jo Dickson & Pam Lohen. Memorial funeral services will be held Thursday Dec 14 2017, 12:00PM at the Sardinia Church of Christ visitation from 10:00 AM until time of service. Beam-Fender Funeral Home serving the Family.