John C Morris

John Charles Morris, age 66 of Sardinia, Ohio died Sunday, December 3, 2017 at his residence. John was born January 26, 1951 in Williamsburg, Ohio the son of the late Thomas and Cecelia (Broxterman) Morris. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother – Thomas Morris and two sisters Nancy Clark and Rebecca VanPatton.

Mr. Morris is survived by his son – Jared Morris and wife Meredith of Sharonville, Ohio; one brother – Daniel Morris of Williamsburg, Ohio; four sisters – Judith McKee of Florida, Marianne Vayle and Linda Morris both of Williamsburg, Ohio and Cynthia Kirkpatrick of Florida and four grandchildren – Riley, Lou, Rosemary and Lincoln Morris all of Sharonville, Ohio.

Following cremation, memorial services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Thursday, December 14, 2017 at the New Harmony United Methodist Church, 1445 New Harmony Shiloh Road, Williamsburg, Ohio. There will be no visitation.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the donor's choice.