Hot start sets pace for Broncos’ 85-40 win over CNE

It was a hot start that set the pace for the Western Brown Broncos’ 85-40 victory over the Clermont Northeastern Rockets, Dec. 1.

The Broncos were quick out the gate, firing for 25 points in the first quarter to hold a 16-point lead after eight minutes of play.

The Broncos went on to outscore the Rockets 19-10 in the second quarter to hold a comfortable 44-19 lead at halftime break.

The Broncos went on to dominate the second half, outscoring the Rockets 20-10 in the third frame and capping off the 45-point victory by winning the fourth quarter, 21-11.

The Broncos put up some big offensive numbers in their official season opener on Dec. 1.

Leading the way in scoring for the Western Brown varsity squad was senior forward Jack Finn with 26 points to go along with 13 rebounds in a double-double performance.

Racking up 19 points in the win was Western Brown’s senior guard Clayton Wolfe.

Bronco senior Elijah Smith also shot for double figures with 12 points, and finishing with 10 points was Western freshman Zyon Tull.

Western Brown senior Wyatt Fischer crashed the boards for 11 rebounds to go along with three points, and while senior teammate Carson Eyre didn’t contribute any points to the Broncos’ side of the scoreboard, he did dish out five assists and pull down three rebounds.

Western Brown junior Josh Taylor contributed in the win with five points, four assists, and two rebounds.

Leading the way in scoring for CNE was Jerryd Burns with 13 points.

The Broncos were on the road Dec. 5 for a non-league contest against the Bethel-Tate Tigers, and it was the home standing Tigers coming through with a 70-43 victory.

Smith led the Broncos with 26 points while Wolfe and Tull shot for double figures with 10 points each.

The Broncos were scheduled to be on the road at Goshen High School on Dec. 8 for their first Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference American Division game of the season, and they will return to their home court Dec. 12 to host the Williamsburg Wildcats for a non-league bout.