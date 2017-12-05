Virginia J Germann

Virginia Joan Germann, age 93 of Ripley, Ohio died Monday, December 4, 2017 at the Ohio Valley Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Ripley, Ohio. She was a homemaker, a member of St. Michael Catholic Church and the Rosary Altar Society in Ripley, Ohio. Mrs. Germann was born July 6, 1924 in Brown County, Ohio the daughter of the late Charles and Wilhelmena (Hauke) Klump. She was also preceded in death by her husband – Charles R. Germann in 2011. Virginia Joan Germann, age 93 of Ripley, Ohio died Monday, December 4, 2017 at the Ohio Valley Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Ripley, Ohio. She was a homemaker, a member of St. Michael Catholic Church and the Rosary Altar Society in Ripley, Ohio. Mrs. Germann was born July 6, 1924 in Brown County, Ohio the daughter of the late Charles and Wilhelmena (Hauke) Klump. She was also preceded in death by her husband – Charles R. Germann in 2011.

Mrs. Germann is survived by nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 A.M. Thursday, December 7, 2017 at the St. Michael Catholic Church in Ripley, Ohio. There will be no visitation. Interment will be in Maplewood Cemetery in Ripley, Ohio. The Cahall Funeral home in Ripley, Ohio is serving the family.