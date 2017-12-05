Katherine J Wolfe

Katherine Joyce Wolfe, age 58 of Seaman, Ohio died Saturday, December 2, 2017 at her residence. She was a housekeeper for Clermont Nursing and Convalescent Center. Katherine was born August 8, 1959 in Georgetown, Ohio the daughter of the late Cecil Ellis and Roberta Lee (Wrenn) Rose. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers – Billy and Harold Rose and one sister – Debbie Wolfe. Katherine Joyce Wolfe, age 58 of Seaman, Ohio died Saturday, December 2, 2017 at her residence. She was a housekeeper for Clermont Nursing and Convalescent Center. Katherine was born August 8, 1959 in Georgetown, Ohio the daughter of the late Cecil Ellis and Roberta Lee (Wrenn) Rose. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers – Billy and Harold Rose and one sister – Debbie Wolfe.

Mrs. Wolfe is survived by her husband of – Jack Robert Wolfe; one daughter – Heather Rae (Jim Brummit) Wolfe of Florida; four sons – Jack Wolfe, Jr and Billy Wolfe both of Seaman, Ohio, Richard Wolfe, Jr. of Hillsboro, Ohio and Tommy Wolfe and wife Jacklyn of Seaman, Ohio; one brother – Joe Rose and wife Sandy of Winchester, Ohio; three sisters – Diane Housh and husband Tom of Buford, Ohio, Patsy Garman and husband Dave of Seaman, Ohio and Shirley Rose of Mt. Orab, Ohio; five grandchildren – Aaralyn Wolfe, Wyatt Wolfe and Jasmin Sheeley all of Seaman, Ohio, Kage Brummit and Kevin Brummit both of Florida and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Thursday, December 7, 2017 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. Thursday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Buford Cemetery in Buford, Ohio.

If desired, Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, 5211 Madison Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45227 or to the American Cancer Society, 2808 Reading Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45206.