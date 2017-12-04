Unemployment rate up slightly in October

By Wayne Gates –

The unemployment rate for October in Brown County was up slightly in October.

The rate rose to 5.2 percent from 5.0 percent in September.

A similar increases were reported in Adams County, which saw the jobless rate in October rise .2 percent to 5.8 percent.

Highland County and Clermont County were both up .1 percent in October, to 5.4 percent and 4.1 percent respectively.

Clinton County saw the only decrease in the unemployment rate in the region, falling from 5.0 in September to 4.9 percent in October.