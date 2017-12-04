Senior Playground now open

By Martha Jacob –

Even though the weather was a bit cold, the Saturday, Nov. 18 turnout for the dedication of the Georgetown Senior Playground at Kathryn Hanlon Park was well attended and enjoyed by all, according to Georgetown Councilwoman Nancy Montgomery.

“We invited anyone and everyone who had any part in making our beautiful new senior playground a reality,” Montgomery said. “It’s been a long road, but everyone agrees, a great ending to our venture.”

Montgomery, along with many other Georgetown residents, including Georgetown Mayor Dale Cahall began working on applications for a grant for the project over a year and a half ago. Cahall and Montgomery were able to apply for and receive a 75%- (25% match) Nature Works Grant. They had requested $81,660 and received a grant for $61,245. Along with what the village had raised from donations, they came up with the matching funds.