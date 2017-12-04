Mt. Orab Christmas Parade

By Wayne Gates –

The seventh annual Mt. Orab evening Christmas Parade was big success.

Christmas Parade Committee Member Missy Schneider said her group was very pleased.

“We had more entries this year than we’ve had in the past. I think this year was the biggest crowd we’ve ever had,” she said.

“We made the parade route longer this year so people could park out at the former Mt. Orab Ford location and other nearby lots. We had a huge crowd out there as well as in the center of town,” Schneider said.

The committee begins work on the parade long before the most people start thinking about Christmas.

“There are a lot of things that go on behind the scenes before parade day ever happens. The committee would like to thank everyone who helped in any way,” Schneider said.