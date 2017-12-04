Carol J Wagner Christopher O Richey Sr Five new members to enter WBHS Athletic Hall of Fame Blue Jays ready to soar under Woodward Fischer named to OPSWA All-Ohio First Team of football all-stars High school girls’ hoop action kicks off in Brown County Man charged with killing grandson Orscheln holds grand opening in Mt. Orab New joint Fire & EMS District discussed Dale G Ferriel John E Slack Nicholas A Arthur Bonnie J Roush Charles E Faul Phyllis A Mills Carl L Watson Marc W Bolce Robert R Moore Robert K King June R Williams William T Ishmael Sr Deborah J Napier High school hoop action begins Fayetteville SAY Girls Wing Soccer Team finishes season among state’s Final Four Devils visit Georgetown for OHSAA Foundation Games Grandfather charged in boy’s death Reward for Stykes info doubles Veterans honored at Western Brown Wenstrup to run for re-election Shop With A Cop Donation Kenneth M McKinley Vilvens signs with Mount St. Joseph SBAAC awards girls tennis all-stars Layman inducted into Miami University Athletic Hall of Fame SBAAC hands out awards to First Team girls’ soccer all-stars John D Marks Fourteen indicted by Brown County Grand Jury Commissioners donate to task force Voters return Worley to the bench Georgetown Police Department welcomes new officers Ruby A Ratliff Donna J Moore Stella M Glasscock Ellen L Gelter Alverda T Guillermin Justin N Beach EHS dedicates ‘Kiser Court’ SBAAC awards First Team football all-stars, winning teams Sizer earns SBAAC American Division Volleyball Player of Year honors for 3rd straight year Broncos to host Blue Jays for OHSAA ‘Jimmy Young’ Foundation Game, Nov. 17 Vern W Kidd Jr Brown County Election Results – 2017 Michael D Hines Raymond W Napier Leslie E Boyle Gary L Barber Meth makes a comeback The bomber crash of 1944 4-H holds ‘shootout’ with BCSO County jobless rate falls Russell K Wolfer SHAC recognizes volleyball all-stars SHAC cross country all-stars take home awards Eastern girls finish runner-up in SHAC golf standings Week 10 football roundup Kathleen J Bright Sister Marjean Clement Veterans Service Office Moves G’town FFA has great fair Bald Eagles spotted 2017 Celebration of Lights being planned Eight indicted by grand jury Carlos L Beck Georgetown XC teams qualify for regional championship meet Warriors advance to Div. II Regional Meet Lady Rockets reach end to successful volleyball season Week nine football roundup Lady Warriors regional bound Amy J Caudill Bertha Lindsey Bobby S Conley Body found in ditch, investigation underway Former Aberdeen Fiscal Officer pleads guilty Keeping kids safe on the school bus Mary E Hahn Gary R Cornette Week 8 football roundup Notable soccer season reaches end for G-Men Lady Broncos are SBAAC American Division XC champs SHAC XC title goes to Lady Warriors Arthur Smith Eugene M Jennings Jr Billy R Kilgore Sr Carol D Roberts Thelma L Gray Sheriff Ellis meets President Trump Quarter Auction to pay for fire engine restoration Upcoming Quarter Raffle, Oct. 14 to benefit PRC Man found dead in ditch Rev Alvin B Woodruff
Obituaries

Carol J Wagner

About

Written by News Democrat

Carol Jean Wagner age 72 of Winchester, OH, passed away Friday December 1, 2017 at her residence. She was born July 27, 1945 in Hamilton County, OH the daughter of the late George and Clara Belle (Ernst) Kattine. She was a homemaker and attended the Living Springs Community Church in Mowrystown, OH.

Besides her parents, she was also preceded in death by step mother; Virginia Kattine and 2 brothers; David and George Henry Kattine.  Jean is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Lowell Wagner of Winchester, 1 son; Wesley Wagner and wife Betty Kay of Winchester, 3 daughters; Regina Utter and husband Charlie of Georgetown, Audra Wagner of Georgetown, Maria Palm and husband Jason of West Union, 2 brothers; Bob Kattine of Colerain, OH, Jim Kattine of West Union, 5 sisters; Rosalee Juska of Winchester, LaQuitta Huston of Sabina, OH, Marlyn Dunn of Blanchester, OH, Norma Jean McAffee of Martinsville, OH, and Jo Ann of FL, 8 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be Sunday December 3, 2017 at 2:00 PM at the Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville with Kraig Walker officiating. Burial will follow at the Ash Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12:00 – 2:00 PM prior to the service at the funeral home.  Memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley, 215 Hughes Blvd, Mt. Orab, OH 45154.

Friends and Families may sign Jean’s online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com. Questions call Meeker Funeral Home 937-377-4182.

