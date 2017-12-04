Bonita Planck

Bonita “Bonnie” (Ernst) Planck, 77 of Wilmington, Ohio, passed away Monday November 27, 2017 at Wilmington Nursing and Rehabilitation. She was born February 18, 1940 in Maysville, KY, to Wilber and Martha (Louden) Ernst.

Bonnie is survived by her husband, Noah Planck; children: Jim Planck, Beth Planck, Tammy Planck, Vickie Cox, Amy McDowell and Sandi “Sam” Planck; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brother, Terry Ernst and sister, Pam McFarland.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Wilber and Martha Ernst and sister, Patty Taylor.

Visitation was held from on Wednesday, November 29, 2017 at Powers-Kell Funeral Home in Jamestown, Ohio. Cremation will follow. The Powers-Kell Funeral Home of Jamestown, Ohio is serving the family.