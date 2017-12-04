Anderson pleads guilty

By Wayne Gates –

Former Municipal Court Probation Officer Dale Anderson pleaded guilty to Sexual Imposition and Obstructing Official Business charges on November 27.

He will be sentenced on December 29.

The Sexual Imposition charge is a third degree misdemeanor and the Obstructing Official Business charge is a fifth degree felony.

Anderson will also become a Tier One Sex Offender and be required to register his address with the county sheriff for the next 15 years.

Anderson will also lose his Ohio Peace Officer certificate as a result of the felony conviction, which means he will not be able to work in law enforcement.

The maximum penalty for a fifth degree felony is one year in prison and it is 60 days local incarceration for a third degree misdemeanor.