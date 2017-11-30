High school girls’ hoop action kicks off in Brown County

By Wade Linville –

A new season of high school girls’ hoops kicked off in Brown County this past week, as the Western Brown Lady Broncos opened their season with a 65-31 victory over the visiting Clermont Northeastern Lady Rockets, Nov. 27.

Under the leadership of their first-year head coach Tim Chadwell, the Lady Broncos hit the hardwood with high intensity in Monday’s season opener, never trailing in the non-league contest that saw 10 Lady Broncos contribute buckets.

Cana Kleemeyer led the Lady Broncos in scoring with 14 points, while Tessa Pinkerton also reached double figures in scoring with 10 points. Pinkerton also proved to be a leader on the defensive end for the Lady Broncos, coming through with a pair of blocks in the second half and putting intense pressure on the Lady Rocket offense throughout the contest and battling for defensive rebounds.

Western Brown’s Emma Sams finished with two field goals from inside the arc and knocked down a perfect five-of-five attempts from the foul line to end the night with nine points.

Western Brown’s senior guard Maddy Whisman contributed eight points in the win, and Jones finished with seven points.