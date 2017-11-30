Fischer named to OPSWA All-Ohio First Team of football all-stars

Story by Wade Linville –

Coming off another outstanding season on the gridiron to cap off what has been a remarkable high school football career at Western Brown, senior wide receiver Wyatt Fischer has been named to the Ohio Prep Sports Writers Association Division II First Team of all-star receivers. Fischer (6’2”, 205 lbs) recorded a total of 3,637 receiving yards during his high school career with an impressive total of 231 career receptions. He averaged 15.7 yards per catch during his career, pulling down 33 career touchdown passes.

During his senior season of football this past fall, Fischer recorded 82 receptions for 1,175 receiving yards. He has committed to continue his football career at the University of Cincinnati as a preferred walk-on.