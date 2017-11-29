Orscheln holds grand opening in Mt. Orab

By Wayne Gates –

The Orscheln Farm and Home store in Mt. Orab is officially open.

A ribbon cutting was held at the official grand opening on Nov. 17 to mark the occasion.

“We are very excited. We are off to a tremendous start. The customers are telling that they are happy we are here and we couldn’t be happier to be here,” said Mark Johnson, Chief Marketing and Merchandising Officer for Orscheln. “We always wanted to be a part of Ohio. The state has a great customer base that has the lifestyle that we support. We looked for a location that was a good fit for us and we found it here in Mt. Orab. Having Kroger next door is a tremendous draw and it looks like a great fit for us,” Johnson said. The Mt. Orab store is the first store in Ohio for the company.