New joint Fire & EMS District discussed

By Martha B. Jacob –

A number of fire and EMS departments are discussing forming a joint fire district.

Craig Clark, Captain with the Sardinia Life Squad and Deputy Chief with the Sardinia Fire Department along with Mike Young, assistant fire chief with the Sardinia Fire Department will be holding a special informative public meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 9 to further discuss the prospect.

It will tentatively be called the Eastern Joint Fire and EMS District. Other public forums will also be held. The topic of forming the joint fire district was briefly discussed at the Nov. 13 Sardinia Council meeting and has since continued to move forward.