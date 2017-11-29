John E Slack Nicholas A Arthur Bonnie J Roush Charles E Faul Phyllis A Mills Carl L Watson Marc W Bolce Robert R Moore Robert K King June R Williams William T Ishmael Sr Deborah J Napier High school hoop action begins Fayetteville SAY Girls Wing Soccer Team finishes season among state’s Final Four Devils visit Georgetown for OHSAA Foundation Games Grandfather charged in boy’s death Reward for Stykes info doubles Veterans honored at Western Brown Wenstrup to run for re-election Shop With A Cop Donation Kenneth M McKinley Vilvens signs with Mount St. Joseph SBAAC awards girls tennis all-stars Layman inducted into Miami University Athletic Hall of Fame SBAAC hands out awards to First Team girls’ soccer all-stars John D Marks Fourteen indicted by Brown County Grand Jury Commissioners donate to task force Voters return Worley to the bench Georgetown Police Department welcomes new officers Ruby A Ratliff Donna J Moore Stella M Glasscock Ellen L Gelter Alverda T Guillermin Justin N Beach EHS dedicates ‘Kiser Court’ SBAAC awards First Team football all-stars, winning teams Sizer earns SBAAC American Division Volleyball Player of Year honors for 3rd straight year Broncos to host Blue Jays for OHSAA ‘Jimmy Young’ Foundation Game, Nov. 17 Vern W Kidd Jr Brown County Election Results – 2017 Michael D Hines Raymond W Napier Leslie E Boyle Gary L Barber Meth makes a comeback The bomber crash of 1944 4-H holds ‘shootout’ with BCSO County jobless rate falls Russell K Wolfer SHAC recognizes volleyball all-stars SHAC cross country all-stars take home awards Eastern girls finish runner-up in SHAC golf standings Week 10 football roundup Kathleen J Bright Sister Marjean Clement Veterans Service Office Moves G’town FFA has great fair Bald Eagles spotted 2017 Celebration of Lights being planned Eight indicted by grand jury Carlos L Beck Georgetown XC teams qualify for regional championship meet Warriors advance to Div. II Regional Meet Lady Rockets reach end to successful volleyball season Week nine football roundup Lady Warriors regional bound Amy J Caudill Bertha Lindsey Bobby S Conley Body found in ditch, investigation underway Former Aberdeen Fiscal Officer pleads guilty Keeping kids safe on the school bus Mary E Hahn Gary R Cornette Week 8 football roundup Notable soccer season reaches end for G-Men Lady Broncos are SBAAC American Division XC champs SHAC XC title goes to Lady Warriors Arthur Smith Eugene M Jennings Jr Billy R Kilgore Sr Carol D Roberts Thelma L Gray Sheriff Ellis meets President Trump Quarter Auction to pay for fire engine restoration Upcoming Quarter Raffle, Oct. 14 to benefit PRC Man found dead in ditch Rev Alvin B Woodruff Jackson L Russell Lady Broncos bring home 11th SBAAC American Division title in 12 years Lady Rockets wrap up regular season Warriors rally for win Broncos make it two in a row Helen L Whalen Veterans saluted at the Brown County Fair Fayetteville cancels school after threat Tommy J Stamper Sue Day
John Elton Slack, age 57 of Williamsburg, Ohio died Thursday, November 23, 2017 at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in Cincinnati, Ohio.  He worked at Electrodyne in shipping and receiving for 28 years. John was born July 11, 1960 in Georgetown, Ohio the son of Norma (King) Slack and the late James E. Slack.  In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his brother – Omar T. Slack; sister – Linda L. May; father-in-law – Al Liso and mother-in-law – Phyllis Liso.
In addition to his mother, Mr. Slack is survived by his wife – Patty J. (Liso) Slack; one son – John Slack, II and wife Shanna of Mt. Orab, Ohio; one daughter – Amber Burkhart and husband Zac of Mt. Orab, Ohio; six grandchildren; three sisters – Rose F. Stephany and husband Bill of Bethel, Ohio, Kathy I. Watson and husband Tim of Georgetown, Ohio and Peggy Turner and husband Jeff of Williamsburg, Ohio; one brother – James M. Slack and wife Sherry of Mt. Orab, Ohio; two brothers-in-law – Donnie Glover of Williamsburg, Ohio and Jimmy Liso of Sardinia, Ohio; one sister-in-law – Kathy Glover of Williamsburg, Ohio; six nephews and five nieces.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Thursday, November 30, 2017 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio. Mike Haley will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. Thursday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio.
If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, Southern Ohio Chapter, 2300 Wall Street, Suite H, Cincinnati, Ohio  45212.
