Bonnie J Roush

Bonnie Jean Roush, age 71 of Ripley, Ohio died Sunday, November 26, 2017 at the Ohio Valley Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Ripley, Ohio. She was a homemaker. Mrs. Roush was born July 20, 1946 in Brown County, Ohio the daughter of the late Cecil H. and Martha I. (Poole) Kilgore. She was also preceded in death by her husband – Robert Roush, one brother – Billy R. Kilgore, Sr., one sister – Betty Cockrell and one nephew – George Kilgore. Bonnie Jean Roush, age 71 of Ripley, Ohio died Sunday, November 26, 2017 at the Ohio Valley Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Ripley, Ohio. She was a homemaker. Mrs. Roush was born July 20, 1946 in Brown County, Ohio the daughter of the late Cecil H. and Martha I. (Poole) Kilgore. She was also preceded in death by her husband – Robert Roush, one brother – Billy R. Kilgore, Sr., one sister – Betty Cockrell and one nephew – George Kilgore.

Mrs. Roush is survived by one aunt – Mabel Jones of Russellville, Ohio; nieces and nephews – Billy Rick Kilgore, Jr. of Maysville, Kentucky, Martha Vaughn of Ripley, Ohio, Gary Kilgore of Macon, Ohio, David Kilgore of Ripley, Ohio and many great nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, November 29, 2017 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. – 11:00 A.M. Wednesday. Interment will be in the Maplewood Cemetery in Ripley, Ohio.

Condolence may be sent to the family at www.cahallfuneralhomes.com