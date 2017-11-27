William T Ishmael Sr

William “Bill” Thomas Ishmael, Sr., age 77 of Augusta, Kentucky formerly of Russellville, Ohio died Wednesday, November 15, 2017 at the Meadowview Regional Medical Center in Maysville, Kentucky. Mr. Ishmael was a truck driver for the Russellville Feed Mill, B & C Landmark, Tom Cluxton, Gary Gotherman, Roy Shively and Royster and Clark. He also worked at the OK Warehouse in Ripley, Ohio for many years and was a long time driver for the Russellville Life Squad. He retired from Autozone in Maysville, Kentucky as a parts delivery driver and was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Maysville, Kentucky. He enjoyed life to the fullest. He loved boating, camping, riding his three wheeled motorcycle and taking his great grandchildren rides on it. He loved to spend time with his family. William “Bill” Thomas Ishmael, Sr., age 77 of Augusta, Kentucky formerly of Russellville, Ohio died Wednesday, November 15, 2017 at the Meadowview Regional Medical Center in Maysville, Kentucky. Mr. Ishmael was a truck driver for the Russellville Feed Mill, B & C Landmark, Tom Cluxton, Gary Gotherman, Roy Shively and Royster and Clark. He also worked at the OK Warehouse in Ripley, Ohio for many years and was a long time driver for the Russellville Life Squad. He retired from Autozone in Maysville, Kentucky as a parts delivery driver and was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Maysville, Kentucky. He enjoyed life to the fullest. He loved boating, camping, riding his three wheeled motorcycle and taking his great grandchildren rides on it. He loved to spend time with his family.

He was born April 21, 1940 in Flemingsburg, Kentucky the son of the late Curtis and Myrtle Louise (Glascock) Ishmael. He was also preceded in death by his wife – Ruby Frances (Gilvin) Ishmael in 1991 and one granddaughter – Brandi Nicole Ishmael.Mr. Ishmael is survived by four daughters – Brenda (Jerry) Day of Russellville, Ohio, Lisa (Tom) Welch of Augusta, Kentucky, Sandy Frost of Hillsboro, Ohio and Crystal (Larry) Biglow of Hillsboro, Ohio; three sons – William (Terry) Ishmael of West Union, Ohio, Randy (Monica) Ishmael of Rarden, Ohio and Craig (Brittany) Ishmael of Georgetown, Ohio; nine grandchildren; seven step grandchildren; fourteen great grandchildren; seven step great grandchildren; two brothers – Albert Ishmael of Hillsboro, Kentucky and Donnie (Brenda) Ishmael of Flemingsburg, Kentucky; two sisters – Ruth Ann (Eugene) Harmon of Flemingsburg, Kentucky and Barbara (Bobby) Dailey of Flemingsburg, Kentucky; many nieces, nephews and so many friends that loved him. He also leaves behind four dear friends that are loved by the family – Bessie Henson, Cassie Ison, Hazel Welch and Estill Blake.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Monday, November 20, 2017 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. Jerry Boling will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. Monday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Linwood Cemetery in Russellville, Ohio.