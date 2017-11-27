William T Ishmael Sr Deborah J Napier High school hoop action begins Fayetteville SAY Girls Wing Soccer Team finishes season among state’s Final Four Devils visit Georgetown for OHSAA Foundation Games Grandfather charged in boy’s death Reward for Stykes info doubles Veterans honored at Western Brown Wenstrup to run for re-election Shop With A Cop Donation Kenneth M McKinley Vilvens signs with Mount St. Joseph SBAAC awards girls tennis all-stars Layman inducted into Miami University Athletic Hall of Fame SBAAC hands out awards to First Team girls’ soccer all-stars John D Marks Fourteen indicted by Brown County Grand Jury Commissioners donate to task force Voters return Worley to the bench Georgetown Police Department welcomes new officers Ruby A Ratliff Donna J Moore Stella M Glasscock Ellen L Gelter Alverda T Guillermin Justin N Beach EHS dedicates ‘Kiser Court’ SBAAC awards First Team football all-stars, winning teams Sizer earns SBAAC American Division Volleyball Player of Year honors for 3rd straight year Broncos to host Blue Jays for OHSAA ‘Jimmy Young’ Foundation Game, Nov. 17 Vern W Kidd Jr Brown County Election Results – 2017 Michael D Hines Raymond W Napier Leslie E Boyle Gary L Barber Meth makes a comeback The bomber crash of 1944 4-H holds ‘shootout’ with BCSO County jobless rate falls Russell K Wolfer SHAC recognizes volleyball all-stars SHAC cross country all-stars take home awards Eastern girls finish runner-up in SHAC golf standings Week 10 football roundup Kathleen J Bright Sister Marjean Clement Veterans Service Office Moves G’town FFA has great fair Bald Eagles spotted 2017 Celebration of Lights being planned Eight indicted by grand jury Carlos L Beck Georgetown XC teams qualify for regional championship meet Warriors advance to Div. II Regional Meet Lady Rockets reach end to successful volleyball season Week nine football roundup Lady Warriors regional bound Amy J Caudill Bertha Lindsey Bobby S Conley Body found in ditch, investigation underway Former Aberdeen Fiscal Officer pleads guilty Keeping kids safe on the school bus Mary E Hahn Gary R Cornette Week 8 football roundup Notable soccer season reaches end for G-Men Lady Broncos are SBAAC American Division XC champs SHAC XC title goes to Lady Warriors Arthur Smith Eugene M Jennings Jr Billy R Kilgore Sr Carol D Roberts Thelma L Gray Sheriff Ellis meets President Trump Quarter Auction to pay for fire engine restoration Upcoming Quarter Raffle, Oct. 14 to benefit PRC Man found dead in ditch Rev Alvin B Woodruff Jackson L Russell Lady Broncos bring home 11th SBAAC American Division title in 12 years Lady Rockets wrap up regular season Warriors rally for win Broncos make it two in a row Helen L Whalen Veterans saluted at the Brown County Fair Fayetteville cancels school after threat Tommy J Stamper Sue Day Broncos move closer to SBAAC American Division title Lady G-Men working hard, showing improvement Sports complex soon to open in Mt. Orab Week 6 football roundup H Ray Warnock Jennings faces multiple sex offenses Georgetown nears water system completion Bible Baptist Barbeque brings big crowd Linda Taylor Rene Sizemore-Dahlheimer
William “Bill” Thomas Ishmael, Sr., age 77 of Augusta, Kentucky formerly of Russellville, Ohio died Wednesday, November 15, 2017 at the Meadowview Regional Medical Center in Maysville, Kentucky. Mr. Ishmael was a truck driver for the Russellville Feed Mill, B & C Landmark, Tom Cluxton, Gary Gotherman, Roy Shively and Royster and Clark. He also worked at the OK Warehouse in Ripley, Ohio for many years and was a long time driver for the Russellville Life Squad. He retired from Autozone in Maysville, Kentucky as a parts delivery driver and was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Maysville, Kentucky. He enjoyed life to the fullest. He loved boating, camping, riding his three wheeled motorcycle and taking his great grandchildren rides on it. He loved to spend time with his family.
He was born April 21, 1940 in Flemingsburg, Kentucky the son of the late Curtis and Myrtle Louise (Glascock) Ishmael. He was also preceded in death by his wife – Ruby Frances (Gilvin) Ishmael in 1991 and one granddaughter – Brandi Nicole Ishmael.Mr. Ishmael is survived by four daughters – Brenda (Jerry) Day of Russellville, Ohio, Lisa (Tom) Welch of Augusta, Kentucky, Sandy Frost of Hillsboro, Ohio and Crystal (Larry) Biglow of Hillsboro, Ohio; three sons – William (Terry) Ishmael of West Union, Ohio, Randy (Monica) Ishmael of Rarden, Ohio and Craig (Brittany) Ishmael of Georgetown, Ohio; nine grandchildren; seven step grandchildren; fourteen great grandchildren; seven step great grandchildren; two brothers – Albert Ishmael of Hillsboro, Kentucky and Donnie (Brenda) Ishmael of Flemingsburg, Kentucky; two sisters – Ruth Ann (Eugene) Harmon of Flemingsburg, Kentucky and Barbara (Bobby) Dailey of Flemingsburg, Kentucky; many nieces, nephews and so many friends that loved him. He also leaves behind four dear friends that are loved by the family – Bessie Henson, Cassie Ison, Hazel Welch and Estill Blake.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Monday, November 20, 2017 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. Jerry Boling will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. Monday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Linwood Cemetery in Russellville, Ohio.

 

