Obituaries

Phyllis A Mills

About

Written by News Democrat Leave a comment

Phyllis Ann Mills, age 89 of Georgetown, Ohio died Sunday, November 26, 2017 at the Mt.Orab Medical Center in Mt.Orab, Ohio. She was a homemaker and a member of the Peace Lutheran Church in Arnheim, Ohio and the Red Hat Society. She was born November 16, 1928 the daughter of the late Elbert Lewis and Cordelia (Hanselman) Fley.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband – Franklin Eugene Mills in 2004, one brother – Elbert Lewis Fley, Jr., one son-in-law – Bruce Phillips and two aunts – Mary Catherine Purdy and Mildred Kestel. Mrs. Mills is survived by two sons – Michael E. Mills and wife Bernice of Georgetown, Ohio and Robert J. Mills and wife Sharon of Felicity, Ohio; one daughter – Cheryl A. Phillips of Georgetown, Ohio; five grandchildren – Amanda Warmoth, Robin Hatfield and husband Adam, Justin Mills and fiancé Michelle, Travis Phillips and wife Robyn and Bethany Phillips; six great grandchildren – Parker and Ava Warmoth, Ansel and Asher Hatfield and Ethan and Isabelle Phillips and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Friday, December 1, 2017 at the Peace Lutheran Church, 10581 Day Hill-Arnheim Rd, Georgetown, Ohio 45121. Pastor Doug Campbell will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. Friday at the church. Interment will be in the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio. The Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio is serving the family. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Peace Lutheran Church, 10581 Day Hill-Arnheim Rd, Georgetown, Ohio 45121. Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.Cahallfuneralhomes.com

